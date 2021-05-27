Cancel
MLB

Red Sox send Franchy Cordero to Worcester

By Rob Bradford
WEEI Sports Radio
WEEI Sports Radio
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Franchy Cordero, one of the key pieces coming back to the Boston Red Sox in their trade of Andrew Benintendi, is heading to the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox

WEEI Sports Radio

WEEI Sports Radio

All the latest sports news from Boston, including the Red Sox, New England Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and more.

