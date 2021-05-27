Cincinnati Reds vs Washington Nationals 5/27/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Cincinnati Reds (17-17) are now 3-0-2 in their last five series after defeating the Pirates (15-21) 5-1 in 10 innings on Wednesday afternoon to clinch the series victory. The road trip now takes a turn out west to Denver for a four game series against the Rockies beginning Thursday night at 8:40 p.m. Eastern Time. The four game set at Coors Field will cap off a 10-day, 9-game road trip, but there is no rest in sight for Cincinnati. The next scheduled off day for the Reds doesn’t come until Sunday the 24th.