Cincinnati Reds vs Washington Nationals 5/27/2021 Picks Predictions Previews
Cincinnati Reds vs Washington Nationals 5/27/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Cincinnati Reds will go against the Washington Nationals for Game 3 of the series in Nationals Park, Washington, D.C., on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at 7:05 PM (EDT). After a 2-1 victory against the Nationals in Game 1 of this series, Cincinnati is 21-25 which ranks them fourth in the NL Central. Tyler Mahle started 5.1 innings, allowing 3 hits and no earned runs, while Eugenio Suarez and Kyle Farmer each hit a solo home run to lead the offense.