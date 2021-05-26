Cancel
Review: Watermelon Dole Whip Is BACK in Disney World, But Here’s a Word of Warning

castleinsider.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIts baaaack! The Watermelon Dole whip has officially returned to Marketplace Snacks in Disney Springs! Just a few months ago, we tried the Minnie Dole Whip Watermelon Cup which had a bit of an identity crisis… and we snagged a cup FULL of watermelon dole whip on its own, but now this special dole whip flavor is back and in a new parfait form. Is this new creation a dole whip must have or a total...

If you've been to Disney Springs in Walt Disney World and lusted over its Watermelon Dole Whip while shopping around (or have just seen photos on Instagram and want to try it), we have good news for you — it's coming back (with a key lime twist!). The fan-favorite dessert — which was available at Disney Springs in a Minnie version earlier this year — will be arriving just in time for summer on May 26, and how good this snack sounds is not a drill. The light pink dessert features a refreshing watermelon-flavored Dole Whip paired with a green key lime custard on the bottom and chocolate chips as a garnish for an added crunch. You can also get the Dole Whip piled high inside a slice of fresh watermelon.
