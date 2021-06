Overview: Avengers Campus is an entirely new land dedicated to discovering, recruiting and training the next generation of Super Heroes at the Disneyland Resort inside Disney California Adventure Park. This new land brings together Earth’s Mightiest Heroes for the common good, and allows guests to team up with the Avengers and their allies, sling webs with Spider-Man, taste-test inventive food and drinks and become part of a bigger universe. Kids and guests of all ages will find their powers as they unite with family and friends to take an active role alongside some of their favorite Super Heroes, with a chance to live out their own heroic story.