Milwaukee city facilities will reopen to the public on June 21

The City of Milwaukee is reopening its city facilities on June 21.

Mayor Tom Barrett made the announcement on Thursday, stating the decision comes after "in-depth discussions with the Milwaukee Health Department and the City's Department of Employee Relations."

Most of the city's employees that were working from home will return to their offices on this date.

“After careful review of the science and the COVID-19 trends, we have concluded that City offices can safely reopen for business in the coming weeks,” Barrett said. “In many cases, the public has been inconvenienced by the necessary health precautions, so easing the restrictions is a step forward in serving our residents.”

Visitors to city buildings will be required to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status. City employees will also wear masks when in public areas.

“City employees have done a remarkable job keeping government operating during the pandemic. They have shown flexibility, innovation, and dedication as they fulfilled their responsibilities,” Mayor Barrett said. “With precautions in place, I look forward to welcoming our colleagues back to their offices.”

