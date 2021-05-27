Uncharted 4 Heads To PC As Sony Banks On PC Ports
With over 250% return on investment, who can blame them?. That gaming consoles are sold at a loss is the industry’s worst-kept secret. Hitting strategic price points have always cost console manufacturers like Sony and Microsoft. The lion’s share of PlayStation and Xbox revenue has always come from game sales and add-on content. And with former PlayStation exclusive Horizon: Zero Dawn’s incredible reception on PC, Sony seems to have learned the same lesson as Microsoft: more players equals more money.superjumpmagazine.com