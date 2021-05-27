Cancel
Video Games

Uncharted 4 Heads To PC As Sony Banks On PC Ports

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith over 250% return on investment, who can blame them?. That gaming consoles are sold at a loss is the industry’s worst-kept secret. Hitting strategic price points have always cost console manufacturers like Sony and Microsoft. The lion’s share of PlayStation and Xbox revenue has always come from game sales and add-on content. And with former PlayStation exclusive Horizon: Zero Dawn’s incredible reception on PC, Sony seems to have learned the same lesson as Microsoft: more players equals more money.

Video Gamescramgaming.com

Uncharted 4 PC Might Be A Reality

News this morning suggests alongside several other once Playstation exclusive titles such as Days Gone, Horizon Zero Dawn, that the console favourite Uncharted series might make its way to PC platforms. Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End specifically released on PS4 back in May 2016, so it would be an extra revenue stream for Sony if they released an updated version for PC players. This is great news if it pans out and according to Sony’s official investor presentation it could be more reality than rumour.
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End is Coming to PC

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End is coming to PC, news seemingly confirmed by a new internal presentation from publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment. Sony’s Game & Network Services Segment presentation slidedeck contained a “New Growth Vectors: PlayStation Studios” slide, which confirms Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End is coming to PC under the “more PC releases planned” section.
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

Up For Debate - Will the global chip shortage force Sony to bring out more PC games?

Sony recently revealed that they will be bringing more of their first party PlayStation games to PC, something which has gotten a lot of fans very excited considering the wealth of exclusives on their platform. However, the global chip shortage has hit every electronics manufacturer quite hard resulting in limited availability for hardware, including the PlayStation 5. If Sony can’t sell as many consoles as they desire, will they turn to releasing games on PC for more revenue?
Video GamesVentureBeat

Sony tells investors Uncharted 4 is heading to PC, and it’s making more live-service games

Sony Interactive Entertainment has a huge hit in the PlayStation 5, but the company is looking to maximize its revenue beyond the confines of that platform. In a financial report today, the company told investors that this involves PlayStation Studios games on mobile, more live-service games, and new ports to PC. Under a section labeled “More PC releases planned,” Sony included Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Days Gone. With Days Gone launching on Steam earlier this month, it seems likely that Uncharted 4 is next to get that treatment.
Video Gamespsu.com

Uncharted 4 Is Seemingly The Next PlayStation Studios Game Heading To PC

Sony has just gone ahead and released its Investor Day presentation, which has revealed that Uncharted 4 is seemingly the next PlayStation Studios game heading to PC. The presentation, which you can view online here, highlights Sony’s PC releases, Horizon Zero Dawn and Days Gone, while also featuring Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End under the section which lists more planned PC releases.
Video Gamesvg247.com

Looks like Uncharted 4 will be Sony’s next big PC game

Following the likes of Days Gone and Horizon Zero Dawn, it looks like Sony’s next PS4-to-PC port will be Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, according to some investor documents. In a presentation released for Sony’s Investor Relations Day overnight, the company appears to let slip that Uncharted 4 will be heading to PC to join other PlayStation properties that have made the jump lately.
Video Gamesgamewatcher.com

PlayStation Games Coming to PC - What Games Will Sony Release on PC?

Not so long ago, we couldn't even fathom hearing about PlayStation games coming to PC. Console exclusives drew a clear line between what owners of different platforms could and could not play. But with the advent of subscription services and a natural perspective shift within the industry, the thought of playing PS4 and PS5 games on PC is becoming less outlandish with each passing day.
Video GamesIGN

Uncharted 4 Is Likely Coming to PC Based On PlayStation Investor Report

Sony has already begun releasing PlayStation exclusives to PC and it looks like Uncharted 4: A Thief's End is next in line for the PC treatment. In a presentation released ahead of Sony's Investor Relations Day, a slide lists Uncharted 4 under a section that reads "More PC releases planned." The title sits alongside Days Gone which was released on PC earlier this month.
Video GamesInternational Business Times

'Uncharted 4' May Soon Be Coming To PC, Docs Suggest

"Uncharted 4" will be the latest big PS game to be ported to PC. The game is listed as a planned PC release in one of Sony's presentations. Sony is also planning to make mobile games in the future. Soon, Naughty Dog’s venerable action-adventure game “Uncharted” will be able to...
Video Gameswindowscentral.com

Hey, Bend Studio, Sony. Thanks for bringing Days Gone to PC.

Days Gone is an open-world zombie action game, from Bend Studio, also known for the classic Syphon Filter franchise. Days Gone didn't enjoy the warmest reception when it launched on PS4, hitting 71 on Metacritic. I have no experience whatsoever with the PS4 version, but some of the feedback seemed to revolve around bugs and polish issues — something Bend Studio has worked tirelessly to correct since then.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

PlayStation exclusive Uncharted 4 is coming to PC

Though there’s no trailer, no screens, and no countdown to whet our appetite, it looks like PlayStation perennial Uncharted 4: A Thief's End has been stealth announced for PC. The console’s favourite stumbly treasure hunter will follow Days Gone and Horizon Zero Dawn to the PC promised land, as revealed in the cold, harsh glare of a Sony investor report.
Video GamesComing Soon!

PlayStation Announces Uncharted 4 PC Version

During Sony’s Investor Relations presentation, PlayStation CEO and President Jim Ryan revealed that an Uncharted 4 PC version is in the works. Ryan noted that bringing exclusive titles to PC has been a new growth vector for PlayStation Studios. After the success of Horizon Zero Dawn and Days Gone, Sony will soon port over its biggest title yet, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End. No date was revealed, and further details are unknown as it is only a single slide in the presentation.
Video Gamesvideogameschronicle.com

Uncharted 4 is coming to PC, according to official Sony docs

Sony is planning to make Uncharted 4 one of its next PC releases, according to presentation documents published as part of its 2021 investor day. The Naughty Dog PS4 title is listed alongside Days Gone under its list of titles planned to release for the PC. Days Gone released on Steam earlier this month.