newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Martinez, CA

Super Blood Moon pictures from across the Bay Area

Posted by 
Built in the Bay
Built in the Bay
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YBJHR_0aDXpwHY00
(Cameron Spencer / Getty Images)

By Ian Firstenberg

The Bay Area was lucky enough to see an incredibly rare astronomical feat this week: a Super Flower Blood Moon. The trifecta occurs when there is a full moon, a lunar eclipse and a supermoon.

Since flowers traditionally bloom in May, the supermoon, which occurs when a full moon is closest to Earth during its orbit, this month is called a "Flower Moon." It is also referred to as a "Corn Planting Moon."

The supermoon Wednesday morning was the closest the moon will be to Earth all year.

Bay Area residents took to social media Wednesday and Thursday to share their photos of the event.

NASA indicates that the Blood Moon name comes from the reddish hue the covers the moon from Earth's perspective. This is largely because the sunlight bends in Earth's atmosphere during a lunar eclipse, coloring the moon only with the edges of the light and giving it a blood red color.

Viewers in Martinez noted that the best viewing came at just after 4 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The last Blood Moon that hit the Bay Area was a Wolf Blood Moon in late January of 2019. Images from that event appear similar to Wednesday's event but a Wolf Moon occurs in January rather than May. The name is reportedly drawn from the Old Farmer's Almanac and may date back to Indigenous names for such an event.

According to NASA, the next blood moon will likely be a Flower Blood Moon next year. The agency's estimates indicate that May 16, 2022 will feature another Blood Moon for the Americas.

View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
Built in the Bay

Built in the Bay

San Francisco, CA
629
Followers
86
Post
113K+
Views
ABOUT

Built in the Bay provides a wide array of local content from reporters who are from and live in the Bay Area. The content ranges from lifestyle features about local restaurants or entrepreneurs to in-depth political coverage. Weekly sports coverage mixes analysis with historical review to offer readers a unique perspective on Bay Area sports.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Martinez, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Full Moon#Wolf Moon#Flower Moon#Lunar Eclipse#Earth#Supermoon Eclipse#The Old Farmer S Almanac#Pictures#Bay Area Residents#Orbit#Flowers#Rare#Getty Images#This Week
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Astronomy
News Break
NASA
News Break
Science
Related
Moraga, CAPosted by
Built in the Bay

Where and when to watch the Lamorinda lunar eclipse

(David McNew / Getty Images) (LAMORINDA, Calif.) Lamorinda will be lucky enough to get not only a unique supermoon but a lunar eclipse next week. Western states are lucky enough to be the prime location for next Wednesday's total lunar eclipse, which is expected in the pre-dawn hours next week. May's supermoon, or flower moon as it's called, will appear bigger and brighter than the previous two this year.
California Stateattractionsmagazine.com

Mineshaft Coaster is the first mountain coaster in California

The new Mineshaft Coaster at the year-round family entertainment center Alpine Slide in Big Bear Lake, Calif., is the first and only mountain coaster in the state. The all-new coaster designed by Wiegand Sports USA — the world’s market leader in the mountain coaster industry — uses a six-tube stainless steel rail system built directly into the mountainside and stretches 5,300 feet (over one mile) as it hugs the natural curves of the landscape.