A full 15% of Americans believe in QAnon's core conspiracy. Hooray!

The idea that the coronavirus originated in a Wuhan lab in China, was once considered a conspiracy theory by media outlets and social media platforms, but now there is growing evidence it could be true. Facebook is the latest to get backlash after its past efforts to censor any story or information on the Wuhan lab theory, as the company only recently halted its restriction of information on the story. Fox News contributor and a columnist for The Hill, Joe Concha and Democratic Strategist Leslie Marshall, weigh in on the Wuhan lab leak theory, big tech censorship and cancel culture.