Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

A full 15% of Americans believe in QAnon's core conspiracy. Hooray!

By Rafi Schwartz
Mic
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQAnon, the wildly adaptable, thoroughly debunked internet-spawned "conspiracy theory" — an admittedly imperfect term for something much more deliberate and dangerous — may seem to many like a fringe movement content to metastasize in Facebook mom groups and disparate seedy digital forums. It's comforting to relegate that nebulous goulash of partisan ultra-nationalism, satanic panic, antisemitism, and whatever other unhinged delusion to quarantined zones safely removed from most of our everyday lives.

www.mic.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antisemitism#Qanon#Mormons#Conspiracy Theory#Religion#True Believers#American Culture#Prri#Democrats#Republicans#Democratic#Jewish Americans#Ipsos#American Politics#Satanic Cannibalism#Qanon Believers#True American Patriots#Violence#Sex Trafficking#Media
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Technology
News Break
Internet
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
MinoritiesBirmingham Star

Poll: More Americans Believe Anti-Asian Hate Rising

A majority of Americans across racial and ethnic groups believe discrimination has worsened in the last year against Asian Americans, who became the target of attacks after being unfairly blamed for the coronavirus pandemic. A poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds 60% of Americans say...
MinoritiesPosted by
Vice

QAnon’s Antisemitism Is Finally Being Displayed in Full

Unraveling viral disinformation and explaining where it came from, the harm it's causing, and what we should do about it. There’s a war brewing within the QAnon community. One one side you have an upstart anonymous account called GhostEzra who has amassed a massive following in the space of a few months by spreading wild claims about President Joe Biden being a fake played by Hollywood star James Woods in a mask. In recent weeks, the account has become more and more extreme, spreading Holocaust denial and neo-Nazi content.
Sex CrimesPosted by
The Hill

15 percent of Americans believe central QAnon theory: poll

Fifteen percent of Americans agree with the central false tenet of the QAnon conspiracy theory: that the government and other entities are controlled by Satan-worshipping pedophiles running a child sex trafficking ring, according to a new poll. Among Republicans the survey, released Wednesday by the Public Religion Research Institute, found...
PoliticsVice

How QAnon Conspiracies Took Over This Town’s Politics

A QAnon-promoting mayor. Armed vigilantes looking to scare off “Antifa.” And a heated fight over an opioid treatment center? Reporter Jen Kinney takes us to one small town in Washington State, where the paranoid style of American politics is turning even the most local issues into conspiracy theories. MORE:. This...
Religionvozwire.com

An alarming number of Americans believe QAnon’s insane claims are true

According to new polling from the non-partisan Public Religion Research Institute and reported by Business Insider, nearly a quarter of Republicans across the country say they believe the lie that the US government, media, and financial sector are being controlled by Satanic pedophiles running a global child sex trafficking operation that is central to the QAnon conspiracy theory.
Bernie Sanderstomwoods.com

Ep. 1909 The Politically Incorrect Guide to Communism

Paul Kengor, author of The Politically Incorrect Guide to Communism, joins me to discuss the crimes of communism, why people don’t know about them, the “that wasn’t real communism” argument, and a lot more. Sponsor. We the People Holsters are custom molded to fit your exact firearm for a quick,...
InternetRadio NB

Did “Wokeness”, Media Bias Bury The Wuhan Lab Leak Theory?

The idea that the coronavirus originated in a Wuhan lab in China, was once considered a conspiracy theory by media outlets and social media platforms, but now there is growing evidence it could be true. Facebook is the latest to get backlash after its past efforts to censor any story or information on the Wuhan lab theory, as the company only recently halted its restriction of information on the story. Fox News contributor and a columnist for The Hill, Joe Concha and Democratic Strategist Leslie Marshall, weigh in on the Wuhan lab leak theory, big tech censorship and cancel culture.
U.S. PoliticsWatertown Daily Times

Populism is the right wing’s conspiracy mongering

Over Memorial Day weekend, Michael Flynn, who briefly served as Donald Trump’s first national security adviser, appeared at a QAnon-affiliated conference in Dallas. During a Q&A session, an audience member asked, “I want to know why what happened in Myanmar can’t happen here.”. What happened in Myanmar was an old-fashioned...
Internettheintelligencer.com

Commentary: Michael Reagan - Waking up to the virus-origin truth

Facebook has decided it’s no longer “misinformation” to wonder whether COVID-19 was man-made by Chinese scientists in a biolab in the Wuhan Institute of Virology. But it’s not just Facebook. The national media and President Biden have just done a similar 180. The same guy who had ordered the shutting...
TV & VideosPosted by
IndieWire

Hillary Clinton Confronts ‘Borat 2’ Conspiracy Theorists Who Believe She Drinks Children’s Blood: ‘Hurtful’

As part of Amazon Studios’ “Borat 2” supplemental series “Debunking Borat,” Hillary Clinton is confronting two conspiracy theorists who believe she drinks the blood of children. One of the set pieces featured in Sacha Baron Cohen’s “Borat” sequel, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” finds the comedian spending several days in lockdown with conspiracy theorists Jim and Jerry. The new series “Debunking Borat” is made up of mini-episodes that debunk the handful of conspiracies Jim and Jerry perpetuated in the movie, including one claim that Hillary and Bill Clinton drink the blood of children.
InternetPaducah Sun

Facebook's speech suppression argues for repeal of Section 230

“A lot of people have egg on their face” for dismissing the COVID-19 lab leak theory, tweeted ABC News’ Jonathan Karl this week. “Some things may be true even if Donald Trump said them.”. Or if Arkansas Tom Cotton did. “We still don’t know where coronavirus originated. Could have been...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
WJCT News

How Is The GOP Adjusting To A Less Religious America?

When Ronald Reagan accepted the 1980 Republican presidential nomination, he ended his speech with a pious request. "I'll confess that I've been a little afraid to suggest what I'm going to suggest — I'm more afraid not to — that we begin our crusade joined together in a moment of silent prayer," he said.
CelebritiesPsych Centra

Why Do Some People Believe in Conspiracy Theories?

What happens when people see patterns and “clues” in random real-life events and start creating associations where none exist? A conspiracy theory is born. From “Scooby-Doo” to “Stranger Things” to any Alfred Hitchcock movie, we all love picking up clues, recognizing patterns, and figuring out things for ourselves. You might...