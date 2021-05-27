Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Russell 2000 Closes Above 50-Day SMA. Reconstitution Play!

ValueWalk
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDo you have exposure to small-cap equities? How do the small-caps measure up versus the large-caps at this moment?. This series is devoted to notes of Ben Graham’s Security Analysis lectures between September 1946 and February 1947 at the New York Institute of Finance. The series of lectures was titled Current Problems in Security Analysis, and it gives a great insight into Graham’s process and investing mentality. The third lecture in this series is devoted to Read More.

www.valuewalk.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investment Decisions#Reconstitution#Foreign Currency#Stock Price#Futures Trading#Securities Trading#Trading Securities#Security Analysis#Rsi#Qqq#Russell Index#Premium#S P#Stock Trading Alerts#Macd#50 Day Sma#Trading Futures#Multiple Technicals#Small Cap Equities#Trading Options
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Unusual Options Activity Insight: SPDR S&P 500

Shares of SPDR S&P 500 (NYSE:SPY) saw some unusual options activity on Friday. Following the unusual option alert, the stock price moved up to $421.67. One way options market activity can be considered unusual is when volume is exceptionally higher than its historical average. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. The number of unsettled contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed, is called open interest. These contracts are not yet closed because a buyer has not purchased the contract, or a seller has not sold it.
StocksMountain Mail

Stock market closes just above flat line

With no major headlines or new drivers, U.S. equity markets closed just above the flat line Wednesday. Positive economic and earnings momentum supports sentiment, but inflation concerns fuel some near-term caution. European stocks were higher, while Asian markets closed mixed. At $68 per barrel, oil prices extended yesterday’s gains and...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) shares moved upwards by 54.07% to $6.61 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for Energy Focus's stock is 12.0 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 2375.75% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.6 million.
Stockstradinggods.net

VIX Daily Update: Fear Index Approaches Historic Mean as Stocks Tumble

The CBOE VIX Volatility Index edged higher on Thursday. The CBOE VIX (VXX) traded higher on Thursday, as tumbling tech shares weighed on Wall Street. The Chicago Board Options Exchange Volatility Index, commonly known as the VIX, reached an intraday high of 19.27 on a scale of 1-100, where 20 represents the historical average. It would eventually settle up 3.2% at 18.04.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Clover Health Gaps Up As Traders Try To See A Short Squeeze

Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) gapped up Thursday morning after retail traders tried to squeeze the shorts out of the stock. Clover Health is a Reddit stock, and one of the main interests of retail traders is the stock has a high short float percentage. Clover Health has a short float percentage of 36%.
StocksBenzinga

Option Traders Pile In As FuboTV Surges Higher

FuboTV Inc (NYSE: FUBO) broke above resistance Wednesday and a number of options traders jumped in to purchase call contracts. On May 12, fuboTV broke bullish from a months-long daily descending channel it had been trading in since Jan. 27 and has continued its upward trajectory which began with the company reporting stellar first-quarter 2021 earnings. On May 27, fuboTV regained the 200-day simple moving average as support, indicating overall sentiment in the stock has become bullish, which gave traders and investors confidence a larger move north was on the horizon.
MarketsFXStreet.com

NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls consolidate near 0.7240 below 50-hour SMA

NZD/USD remains under pressure in the initial Asian trading hours. More downside envisioned if price decisively breaks below 0.7230. Momentum oscillator remains neutral. The NZD/USD pair extends the previous day losses on Thursday. The pair moves in a very close trading band. At the time of writing, NZD/USD trades at...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

Before 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday, 8 companies hit new 52-week lows. Dun & Bradstreet Hldgs (NYSE:DNB) was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Protalix BioTherapeutics (AMEX:PLX) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC)'s stock...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CAD steadies above 1.2100, looks to close higher for second straight day

USD/CAD rose to fresh weekly high above 1.2100 on Wednesday. WTI trades little changed on the day near $66. US Dollar Index remains on track to close above 90.00. The USD/CAD pair broke out of its consolidation phase during the early trading hours of the American session and climbed to a weekly high of 1.2125 before going into a consolidation phase. As of writing, the pair was up 0.45% on the day at 1.2115.
MarketsNEWSBTC

TA: Ethereum Closes Above 100 SMA, Here’s What It Means for ETH

Ethereum extended its upward move above the $2,550 resistance zone against the US Dollar. ETH price settled above the 100 hourly SMA and it might continue to rise. Ethereum extended its recovery wave above the $2,550 and $2,600 levels. The price is now trading above the $2,500 support and the...
StocksShareCast

US close: Stocks turn red, tech plays still above water

Wall Street stocks finished in the red on Tuesday, as an earlier bounce in big tech and stocks tied to an economic reopening fell flat later in the session. At the close, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.24% at 34,312.46, the S&P 500 lost 0.21% to 4,188.13, and the Nasdaq Composite was off 0.03% at 13,657.17.
Stocksactionforex.com

US 500 Index Flashes Green Above 200-SMA

The US 500 stock index (Cash) is conveying a slight increase in positive impetus, after its latest rally off the 4,060 low lifted the price above the 4,151 barrier. The latter happens to be the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the up leg from 3,853 until 4,244, and the current vicinity of the advancing 200-period simple moving average (SMA). The marginal upturn in the mid-Bollinger band and the flattening out of the bearish 50-period SMA are together signalling that positive sentiment is starting to gain an advantage, which could assist the index’s freshly formed foothold around the above mentioned levels.
StocksBusiness Insider

TSX Ends On Firm Note, Records First Close Above 20,000

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market ended on a firm note on Friday, lifted by gains in materials and energy shares after commodity prices rose sharply. The market saw some volatility early on in the session as investors also reacted to jobs data from Canada and the U.S. The benchmark...
StocksValueWalk

Could Skyrocketing Meme Stocks Fit In Your Portfolio?

Recently two heavily shorted stocks GameStop (NYSE:GME) and AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) have shot up in value again. GameStop is a failing video game chain. It’s failing for multiple reasons but primarily due to an outdated business model. Gamers no longer need to go to a brick and mortar store to purchase games. They can simply download them from the comfort of their own home. AMC is a movie theatre chain in the US that is facing significant headwinds from the pandemic and changing consumer trends. Interestingly, both are suffering due to the failure of the mall ecosystem. Both stocks have been involved in epic short squeezes.
Stockschartattack.com

Are Shorting Stocks or Penny Stocks Right for You?

Investing your money into stocks and shares is an excellent way to improve your wealth situation and accomplish your financial goals. However, it doesn’t take much research to discover that there are a lot of different kinds of stock out there, and many different ways to make your fortune. Some people stay with long-term strategies which involve buying securities they believe will increase in value over time, and eventually selling when the time is right.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

X8X Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $309,364.79 (X8X)

X8X Token (CURRENCY:X8X) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 4th. X8X Token has a total market cap of $309,364.79 and $26.00 worth of X8X Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, X8X Token has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One X8X Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.