Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Languages of Truth by Salman Rushdie, review: Forgettable collection that lacks any sense of cohesion

By Max Liu
inews.co.uk
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA compilation of essays, reviews and speeches written by Salman Rushdie between 2003 and 2020, Languages of Truth spans the period from the US-led invasion of Iraq to the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. In the 21st century, Rushdie believes, writers cannot help but engage with such epochal events in...

inews.co.uk
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kara Walker
Person
Ayatollah Khomeini
Person
Salman Rushdie
Person
Harold Pinter
Person
William Faulkner
Person
Taryn Simon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commencement Speeches#Book Reviews#Political Correctness#Sound Art#Islamists#Oxford#African Americans#Languages Of Truth#Rushdie Completists#Literary Translation#Literature#Essays#Realism#Grandiose Phrases#Blasphemy#Younger Writers#Art Forms#Islamophobia#Iran#Collection
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Brexit
Country
Iraq
Related
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

Salman Rushdie has weighed in on the Philip Roth biography controversy.

Earlier this week, we learned that Skyhorse Publishing is set to republish Blake Bailey’s Phillip Roth: The Biography after the book’s initial publisher, W.W. Norton, put the book out of print due to extensive, corroborated reports that Bailey had groomed, pursued sexual relationships with, and assaulted former students in his eighth grade class and raped publishing executive Valentina Rice.
Books & LiteratureKirkus Reviews

Rushdie Talks ‘Cancel Culture’ in Interview

Salman Rushdie spoke out against so-called “cancel culture” in an interview with the Irish Times, calling it a “slippery slope.”. “I don’t know if there’s more [support for censorship], but it’s certainly more obvious,” the author said. “There’s a youthful progressive movement, much of which is extremely valuable, but there does seem to be within it an acceptance that certain ideas should be suppressed, and I just think that’s worrying. Wherever there has been censorship, the first people to suffer from it are underprivileged minorities.”
Public HealthWashington Post

Salman Rushdie: What’s irretrievable after a pandemic year

Salman Rushdie is a novelist, essayist and the author of “Languages of Truth: Essays 2003-2020,” from which this essay is excerpted. In her celebrated book “Illness as Metaphor,” Susan Sontag — herself a cancer survivor, who years later succumbed to a different cancer — warned us against seeing ill health as a figure of some other social ill. “My point is that illness is not a metaphor, and that the most truthful way of regarding illness,” she wrote, “is one most purified of, most resistant to, metaphoric thinking.”
Books & Literaturebookmarks.reviews

Languages of Truth: Essays 2003-2020

The Times Literary Supplement (UK) If you’ve read Languages of Truth all the way from start to finish, you’ll be feeling bloated (did you really need that extra helping of commencement address?) yet admiring of your insistent, generous host ... readers who begin at the beginning might not make it very far. 'Wonder Tales' and 'Proteus,' the two Emory lectures that open the collection, feel as if they’ve come in for problematically heavy revision. (I think the technical term is 'gussied up'.) They are twin manifestos, inadvertently revealing, only intermittently interesting. They suffer from the trait Rushdie professes to deplore: talkativeness ... But don’t leave the table just yet. After the first fifty pages, the prose clarifies. Sentences arrive at manageable length. Complacent puns make way for real humour ... And happily, from here the going continues to get easier. There are longueurs, but most of the time Rushdie is vital, expansive, the critic as storyteller, championing his subjects with gusto. If the pieces about other writers are necessarily toothless...Rushdie is unfailingly interesting when discussing a specific text ... The state-of-fiction schtick mirrors a grander grumpiness. Despite all the pop culture references, despite an apology on behalf of his generation, 'for the mess we are leaving', it becomes hard to avoid a pervasive sense of 'it weren’t like that in my day' ... Ironically, in these essays, which argue so fervently for the primacy of the unreal, it is when Rushdie is at his most directly personal, his most autobiographical, that the prose really comes to life ... Rushdie is still a writer to be reckoned with.
Books & Literaturebookmarks.reviews

On Salman Rushdie's Midnight's Children

To understand just one life, you have to swallow the world. “If I am to do more than describe my pleasure in this book, if I am to summarize and interpret, I would have to start by saying that Midnight’s Children is about the narrator’s growing up in Bombay between 1947 and 1977 (and about the 32 years of his grandparents’ and parents’ lives before that). It is also a novel of India’s growing up; from its special, gifted infancy to its very ordinary, drained adulthood. It is a record of betrayal and corruption, the loss of ideals, culminating with ‘The Widow’s’ Emergency rule. As a growing-up novel with allegorical dimensions, it will remind readers of Augie March and maybe of Gunter Grass’s The Tin Drum, Laurence Sterne’s Tristram Shandy, and Celine’s Death on the Installment Plan as well as the less-portentous portions of V.S. Naipaul. But it would be a disservice to Salman Rushdie’s very original genius to dwell on literary analogues and ancestors. This is a book to accept on its own terms, and an author to welcome into world company.
Books & LiteratureTaipei Times

Book reviews: Calling time on the cult of the perfect parent

Eliane Glaser, Pragya Agarwal and Melissa Hogenboom offer challenging responses to the contradictions of so many parenting guides. The theme of the indignities of post-feminist motherhood is always fresh. And yet the past year seems to have rendered the wound more raw than ever. Eliane Glaser’s Motherhood: A Manifesto has already generated social media coverage galore for the assertions that “motherhood is the unfinished business of feminism” and “the cult of the perfect mother must end.”
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

Why Are We So Resistant to the Idea of a Modern Myth?

Philip Ball: “Myths are promiscuous; they were postmodern before the concept existed.”. Why are we still making myths? Why do we need new myths? And what sort of stories attain this status?. In posing these questions and seeking answers, I shall need to make some bold proposals about the nature...
Books & Literaturebostonreview.net

The World of Edward Said

Attempts to cast Said as the consummate New York intellectual miss the point that his milieu was one of global, and specifically Palestinian, anticolonial struggle. Farrar, Straus and Giroux, $35 (cloth) On February 2, 1977, Palestinian poet Rashid Hussein died in his New York apartment. Hussein had been born forty-one...
Books & Literatureinterestingliterature.com

Five of the Best Novels and Stories by Franz Kafka

Along with George Orwell, it was perhaps Franz Kafka (1883-1924) who did the most to diagnose the political and existential malaise of the twentieth century. And just as we use the word ‘Orwellian’ for so many aspects of modern-day life, from policing speech to the use of video surveillance, so ‘Kafkaesque’ has become synonymous with the absurd bureaucratic processes which typify – and stultify – our everyday lives.
Books & LiteraturePosted by
Los Angeles Times

Review: Spellbinding novelist Rivka Galchen’s new book is a hysterical witch hunt

If you buy books linked on our site, The Times may earn a commission from Bookshop.org, whose fees support independent bookstores. When challenged, former President Donald Trump often claimed he was the victim of a witch hunt, even “the greatest Witch Hunt in American history.” This was not just an exaggeration but an inversion: He was being investigated in search of truth, while in a witch hunt, a forgone guilty verdict is reached by twisted interpretation and fantastical invention.
Books & LiteratureWashington Post

Is Poe the most influential American writer? A new book offers evidence.

There are many, many biographies of Edgar Allan Poe, the most exhaustive being Arthur Hobson Quinn’s, first published in 1941, the most concise Peter Ackroyd’s 2009 “Poe: A Life Cut Short.” Nearly all of them, however, are written by literary scholars, poets or novelists. By contrast, John Tresch’s “The Reason for the Darkness of the Night” situates our nation’s most influential writer, as I would claim Poe to be, against the backdrop of what its subtitle calls “the forging of American science.” Tresch himself is a distinguished historian of science, now at London’s Warburg Institute, and author of the prizewinning study, “The Romantic Machine: Utopian Science and Technology After Napoleon.”
Books & LiteraturePosted by
The Atlantic

The Books Briefing: Works That Chart New Queer Narratives

Indeed the best works of queer literature create space for this complexity. For example, the critic Andrea Long Chu questions simplistic narratives about trans identity in Females, which itself resists genre characterization. Similarly, in “Bump,” a short story published in The Atlantic, the author Morgan Thomas’s aim was to “expand visions of queer and trans desire.” The Stonewall Reader, a collection featuring works by figures such as the writer Audre Lorde and the activist Kiyoshi Kuromiya, demonstrates this expansiveness in the variety of experiences it chronicles. The book is named for one of history’s most powerful displays of queer protest, but focuses instead on intimate self-reckoning. The pieces in it ponder visibility, self-understanding, and the development of queerness as an identity.
Technologyarxiv.org

A systematic review of Hate Speech automatic detection using Natural Language Processing

With the multiplication of social media platforms, which offer anonymity, easy access and online community formation, and online debate, the issue of hate speech detection and tracking becomes a growing challenge to society, individual, policy-makers and researchers. Despite efforts for leveraging automatic techniques for automatic detection and monitoring, their performances are still far from satisfactory, which constantly calls for future research on the issue. This paper provides a systematic review of literature in this field, with a focus on natural language processing and deep learning technologies, highlighting the terminology, processing pipeline, core methods employed, with a focal point on deep learning architecture. From a methodological perspective, we adopt PRISMA guideline of systematic review of the last 10 years literature from ACM Digital Library and Google Scholar. In the sequel, existing surveys, limitations, and future research directions are extensively discussed.
ShoppingPosted by
aiptcomics

‘Avengers Epic Collection: A Traitor Stalks Among Us’ review

Even in this increasingly digital age, Marvel continues to reprint some of the unkept corners of superhero lore and chronology. As a comic reader with many decades under my belt, I am thankful there continues to be an editorial drive to collect and curate some of these lesser-known runs from their various lines of iconic books. The Avengers, a quintessential book in Marvel’s pantheon of superheroes, has innumerable issues that hardly generate a murmur in the current corners of comic fandom. This new Epic Collection provides a fine sample of issues from 1972-73 that may act as nostalgia fuel for older readers, and a case study in an era of Marvel Comics for less devoted fans.
Books & Literatureinterestingliterature.com

A Summary and Analysis of George Orwell’s ‘A Hanging’

‘A Hanging’ is a short essay by George Orwell. However, to this simple statement we should probably add two caveats. One is the difficulty of categorisation, when Orwell himself described this ‘essay’ as ‘a story’, suggesting it was fiction rather than an account of a real-life event. The other caveat is about the by-line under which ‘A Hanging’ first appeared. It was one of his earliest published works, and indeed, it didn’t originally appear in print under the name ‘George Orwell’ but under Orwell’s real name, Eric Blair.