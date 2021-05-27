AAA: 34.4 million people expected to travel via car Memorial Day weekend; Eisenhower Expressway 'worst corridor' to use

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - AAA (Triple-A) anticipates about 37 million people traveling for Memorial Day Weekend. “So about a 60 percent increase from what we saw last year when we were in the middle of COVID restrictions and lockdowns,” said AAA Kansas spokesman Shawn Steward. “So, a significant number of more people will be traveling, and 90 percent of those travelers will be driving to their destination, so we anticipate a very busy holiday weekend on the highways.”