AAA: 34.4 million people expected to travel via car Memorial Day weekend; Eisenhower Expressway 'worst corridor' to use
CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- COVID restrictions are starting to disappear, and that means more people will be hitting the road over the long holiday weekend. The end of COVID-19 restrictions on travel and large gatherings means the return of welcome summer traditions, like baseball games and concerts. But it also means the return of bumper to bumper traffic during the long Memorial Day holiday weekend.www.audacy.com