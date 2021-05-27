20+ Wonderful, Hilarious Poems for Kids

Enjoy these inspirational and thought-provoking poems from our poets!. The Power of words If you have nothing to contribute that is positive Say nothing Think it but keep to yourself Self-edit Agree to disagree Act don't react Without words and thoughts actions are clueless Think before you speak It is not only what you say It's how you say it Simplicity has its place Eloquence has its place It is not only what you say It is how you say it Messages and stories are very important towards the power of words ~Madlyn Epstein Steinhart, author of Put Your Boots on and Dance in the Rain With The weeds This year as I see the perfectly round intricately constructed dandelions spout from the filthy city grounds, I do not hesitate to pluck a plant of hope from urban Mother Earth’s surface and blow it to smithereens. Last year I hesitated to touch anything outside and certainly could not dream of blowing my germs forcefully into the world, possibly spreading Covid to my neighbors. Today I spot a perfectly round dandelion swaying in the balance of a spring breeze, anchored by its sturdy thick stem, and do not think twice about crouching down to rip it from its bearings, inhale and exhale deeply for the purpose of making a wish and recalling what it was like to be 6. I wonder how this small weed superstition started, if any of my dandelion dreams came true, and if it’s ok to wish for something that is just for me. ~ Nicole Freezer Rubens, author of The Long Pause and the Short Breath…Poems & Photos & Reflections on New York City’s Pandemic Possessions and Memories Difficult to draw the imaginary line When shedding those things That are no longer necessary An old expression about Not discarding the baby With the bathwater comes to mind Thank goodness instincts kick in Just at the moment of contacting The seller of items I discover that I want to keep them They make me whole ~ Stephanie Sloane, author of Dear Me: Poems of Loss, Grief, and Hope in New York’s Darkest Days The Simple Things Today I am bursting with energy and love, The warmth of the weather, a gift from above, I need no jacket to keep out the cold, In this climate, I will never, ever feel old. The sun gives us strength to conquer, be bold, It is a wonderous time, the truth be told. Summer, and the living is easy, the lyrics say, I believe those words on this beautiful day. Won't you please join in, come out and play? Honestly, it's time to be joyful now, Get rid of that frown from your troubled brow, The vaccine's here, soon the mask is gone too, The attitude of gratitude is all up to you. Smile, love, live, and please call a friend, This is truly the beginning, hardly the end!! ~Carol Ostrow, author of Poems from My Pandemic Pen.