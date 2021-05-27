Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

20+ Wonderful, Hilarious Poems for Kids

By January Nelson
Thought Catalog
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePoetry can help children feel less alone. It is a great way for them to express and process their emotions. It can also improve their reading skills and enhance their vocabulary. The more poetry a child reads, the more excited they’ll be to write their own. The best way to learn is by example, so here are some of the best poems for kids. Whether you’re a teacher with students or a parent with young children of your own, these are great educational tools!

thoughtcatalog.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Judith Viorst
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poem#Poetry#Beautiful Things#Fun Things#True Stories#Short Stories#Dish#Kids#Funny Stories#Beautiful Language#Classic Nursery Rhymes#Clever Topics#Art#Emotions#Twinkle#Lonely Lands#Students#Jaws#Bed#Underwear
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Arts
Related
Angola, INEvening Star

Remembering, never wondering

ANGOLA — I tape my “Do Not Disturb” sign on my front door so anyone who enters will be respectful of my time. I have lots of notes that go on my door . . . rehearsing . . . babies sleeping . . . writing . . . so it is not unusual to tape up this note.
Books & Literaturepoets.org

Teach This Poem: “Rootless“ by Jenny Xie

Teach This Poem, though developed with a classroom in mind, can be easily adapted for remote learning, hybrid learning models, or in-person classes. Please see our suggestions for how to adapt this lesson for remote or blended learning. We have also noted suggestions when applicable and will continue to add to these suggestions online.
TV ShowsAmerican Songwriter

Else Blangsted, “On Growing Old,” a poem by Peggy Freydberg

Else at 96 with a poem about the strange land they call the Country of Old Age. “Nothing terrible has happened to you yet,” she reads in that singular gentle, Germanic voice of hers. Else Blangsted. A legendary and beloved music editor on countless classic films, and also many awful ones (and terrible TV shows too, at the start of her career), Else became a great and brilliant friend. Today would have been her 101st birthday. She died last year in May of 2020.
Books & LiteratureCommonweal

Two Poems by Michael Cadnum

Counting themselves cry by cry. and no approaching nightfall. in a land of no named planet. the daylight of the dog with his command. breathing. They do not know. around the startled hunger of the lamb. GOATS CLEARING BRUSH. Slender legs and long, hanging ears and a way of eating.
Books & Literaturereviewed.com

8 wonderful kids’ books about Pride

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. The first Pride parade was in New York in 1970, less than a year after the Stonewall riots. Over the past 50 years, it has grown into a worldwide celebration. Most major cities have Pride parades during the month of June, which means that it's almost time to celebrate.
KidsOdessa American

Wonder Girls

The Crisis Center of West Texas has scheduled the fifth annual Wonder Girls summer camp for girls entering grades 5-8 in the fall from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 12-16 at Crossroads, 6901 E. State Highway 191. Girls will enjoy a week full of coding, science experiments, creative projects,...
Books & Literaturecolumbiametro.com

Ex Libris: The Bells & Other Poems

There is perhaps no greater master of the macabre than Edgar Allan Poe, who was as gifted in evoking the spine-chilling thrills of horror in his poetry as in his ghoulish stories. A central figure of Romanticism in American literature, Poe was the first well-known American writer to earn his living solely from his pen.
Indianapolis, INthestatehousefile.com

Commentary: John Green beautifully writes about favorites and phobias

On my first trip to New Orleans I took an aimless walk through Jackson Square one uncomfortably hot August evening. It was aimless first because the city and the French Quarter have a way of disorienting me, and second because all of it was so wonderfully unique that I planned to walk until it wasn’t anymore.
Books & Literaturenybooks.com

Classic Books Rocks Glasses

Our four 11 oz. rocks glasses showcase the original first edition cover and a line from four great books of world literature:. "I know not all that may be coming, but be it what it will, I'll go to it laughing." Ulysses by James Joyce. "Stately, plump Buck Mulligan came...
New York City, NYthethreetomatoes.com

June Poems

Enjoy these inspirational and thought-provoking poems from our poets!. The Power of words If you have nothing to contribute that is positive Say nothing Think it but keep to yourself Self-edit Agree to disagree Act don't react Without words and thoughts actions are clueless Think before you speak It is not only what you say It's how you say it Simplicity has its place Eloquence has its place It is not only what you say It is how you say it Messages and stories are very important towards the power of words ~Madlyn Epstein Steinhart, author of Put Your Boots on and Dance in the Rain With The weeds This year as I see the perfectly round intricately constructed dandelions spout from the filthy city grounds, I do not hesitate to pluck a plant of hope from urban Mother Earth’s surface and blow it to smithereens. Last year I hesitated to touch anything outside and certainly could not dream of blowing my germs forcefully into the world, possibly spreading Covid to my neighbors. Today I spot a perfectly round dandelion swaying in the balance of a spring breeze, anchored by its sturdy thick stem, and do not think twice about crouching down to rip it from its bearings, inhale and exhale deeply for the purpose of making a wish and recalling what it was like to be 6. I wonder how this small weed superstition started, if any of my dandelion dreams came true, and if it’s ok to wish for something that is just for me. ~ Nicole Freezer Rubens, author of The Long Pause and the Short Breath…Poems & Photos & Reflections on New York City’s Pandemic Possessions and Memories Difficult to draw the imaginary line When shedding those things That are no longer necessary An old expression about Not discarding the baby With the bathwater comes to mind Thank goodness instincts kick in Just at the moment of contacting The seller of items I discover that I want to keep them They make me whole ~ Stephanie Sloane, author of Dear Me: Poems of Loss, Grief, and Hope in New York’s Darkest Days The Simple Things Today I am bursting with energy and love, The warmth of the weather, a gift from above, I need no jacket to keep out the cold, In this climate, I will never, ever feel old. The sun gives us strength to conquer, be bold, It is a wonderous time, the truth be told. Summer, and the living is easy, the lyrics say, I believe those words on this beautiful day. Won't you please join in, come out and play? Honestly, it's time to be joyful now, Get rid of that frown from your troubled brow, The vaccine's here, soon the mask is gone too, The attitude of gratitude is all up to you. Smile, love, live, and please call a friend, This is truly the beginning, hardly the end!! ~Carol Ostrow, author of Poems from My Pandemic Pen.
Books & Literaturebkreader.com

Poem for George Floyd

George saw the woman he cried out for before his final breath. dying under 90 pounds of pressure in prone position. handcuffed behind back strong like his ancestors from work work working. He ran into her soft pillowy waiting arms, flab hanging like he remembered. She held him like she...
Animalssadanduseless.com

Wet Owls Are Hilariously Grumpy

Do owls like getting wet? If it’s on their terms, absolutely! But these majestic specimens however had no desire to soak under the rain. Scroll down to enjoy their anger, misery, and sadness!. .
Books & LiteraturePost-Bulletin

Poem: 'Pseudosomnia'

One eye open, the other in slumber deep. But they soon make me bewildered. But what was can no longer be. Though their memory rapidly disappears. They soon begin to fog over in my mind. I wish I could bring them back to clarity. Though false, they may explain my...
Books & Literaturetucson.com

Remembering ‘The Very Hungry Caterpillar’ author Eric Carle

Eric Carle wrote books that refuse to stay on the shelf. In bookstores, of course, his titles have vanished from shelves for decades, whisked off in the millions by parents and grandparents, by aunts and uncles and teachers. Anyone who needs a present for a young child or baby knows you cannot go wrong with “The Very Hungry Caterpillar,” “Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?” or (my personal favorite for obvious reasons) “The Grouchy Lady Bug.”
Books & Literaturetheirregular.com

Poems are made by fools like me

Observations from the F.A.R.M. (Fresh Air & Room to Move) -- by Karen Pease. I love trees. That’s no surprise, I know, for this isn’t the first time I’ve made that declaration. But who says we’re only allowed to write one love story or one poem of adoration? I’m a firm believer in saying “I love you” as often as possible.
Books & Literatureculturalweekly.com

Scott Silsbe: Two Poems

It’s Not the End of the World (How Do You Know?) There’s a national change shortage. And there’s too much. information on the second floor—they’ve had to post signs. around the building that say, “Notice of Imminent Danger.”. They have different procedures in place for what they call. the High-Risk...
Books & Literaturetherumpus.net

The Rumpus Mini-Interview Project: Laraine Herring

When Laraine Herring and I were in graduate school together twenty years ago, I had a dream in which we found our way to a swimming pool. The chlorinated water was teeming with giant sea serpents, and while I stood at the concrete lip of the pool, afraid to even dip a toe, she dove straight in without any hesitation. This dream clearly was a metaphor for how I saw her (and still see her) as a writer—utterly fearless, able to face even the most intimidating monsters head on.
Books & Literaturetherumpus.net

Rumpus Original Poetry: Three Poems by Sihle Ntuli

With the very same mystique that it came. and how they would growl how they sounded different,. because this country of my skull in the past the mauling of so many. armed with only that vulgar word, voetsek a word that was no match. for canine teeth, locked deep into...