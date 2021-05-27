Cancel
Uncharted 4 coming to PC, Sony tells investors

By Owen S. Good
Polygon
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSony Interactive Entertainment plans to launch Uncharted 4 on PC, according to a presentation Sony Corp. showed to investors on Thursday. A slide noting “more PC releases planned” listed Days Gone, which launched on PC on May 18, and Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, which debuted on PlayStation 4 in May 2016. Sony offered it to PlayStation Plus subscribers in April 2020, and again with the PlayStation Plus Collection of backward-compatible games for PlayStation 5 buyers.

