Seven Hard Lessons Learned from 13 Years in Corporate Life

Some might say that positivity is something you’re born with and that you are either a positive leader or not. Actually, positivity is a skill that requires work each and every day. It may look easy to others, as if you are simply a positive person (and you were born that way), but that’s because you have worked on your ability to stay positive no matter what – despite the health or personal crises you are facing, your overwhelming workload, the obstacles that arise, and the difficult personalities and challenging people you are dealing with. This is further complicated by the fact that leaders have to always “be on” if they are in the public. It takes focus and perseverance on being positive each day as it comes. You may have the same fears and struggles as others but you don’t allow them to dominate your behaviors and attitudes. After all, who wants to follow a negative person or leader? There’s actually research demonstrating the effects of positive leaders on the workplace.