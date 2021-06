Originally Posted On: How to Go Public by Merging with a SPAC – CAVU Capital. In the last few years, SPAC mergers have become something of a trend in the financial world. In 2020, for instance, there were close to 250 SPAC IPOs completed in the U.S., raising over $80 billion. Although 2020 was a record-breaking year for SPACs, as of April 2021, the U.S. has already seen over 300 SPAC IPOs completed, with close to $100 billion raised. significant amount of capital has been raised in the public markets via SPACs to acquire a variety of private companies. Many of these mergers have taken and continue to take place in Silicon Valley, where mature tech startups are ripe for the picking and await an opportunity to go public.