Tina Fey's Hilarious Relationship with Her Husband

By Karen Corday
Rare
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActress, writer, and comedian Tina Fey has been making people laugh for decades. In 1999, Fey became the first female head writer at Saturday Night Live. She went on to write the iconic movie Mean Girls and create the NBC sitcom 30 Rock as well as the Netflix comedy series The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. Tina Fey is also known for her friendship and creative partnership with comedian Amy Poehler. The two were SNL cast members together, co-starred in Mean Girls, Baby Mama, and Sisters and periodically co-host the Golden Globes together. What is not as well known is that Fey met her future husband, Jeff Richmond, at the same time and place she met Poehler. Richmond’s creative work is more behind the scenes than that of his famous wife, but the couple have made an incredibly successful personal and professional life together.

