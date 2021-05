An introduction to Cell and Gene Therapy Market Report. The global Cell and Gene Therapy Market is expected to reach USD 6,570.0 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The sanction of cell and gene therapy focused on early chimeric antigen receptor T-cell immunotherapy has provided lucrative opportunities for drug approvals for extended indications. In the near past, T-cell therapies clinical trials witnessed exponential growth, and constant advances in chimeric antigen receptor T cell therapy are considered as the significant drivers for the growth of the market. Further, while gene therapy has been used mainly for the treatment of cancer, it finds growing use in the treatment of numerous uncommon disease for which there is no treatment at present. Product clearance for non-cancer applications signals a change in customer priorities toward other untapped markets.