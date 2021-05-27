Yuma Young Marines to hold car wash fundraiser on June 12

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Young Marines have a car wash on Saturday, June 12th, from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The car wash fundraiser will be held at FTS Automotive located at 1701 S. Arizona Avenue.

Please make sure you buy your tickets. They're only $5. There will be hot dogs and baked goods available for donation only. In addition, American Legion 19 post 19 riders will be on-site showing off their bikes.

Yuma Young Marines says all proceeds will help with the costs for future encampments. For more information, contact Peggy at (928) 580-3860.

