Yuma, AZ

Yuma Young Marines to hold car wash fundraiser on June 12

By Sumiko Keil
KYMA News 11
 8 days ago
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Young Marines have a car wash on Saturday, June 12th, from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The car wash fundraiser will be held at FTS Automotive located at 1701 S. Arizona Avenue.

Please make sure you buy your tickets. They're only $5. There will be hot dogs and baked goods available for donation only. In addition, American Legion 19 post 19 riders will be on-site showing off their bikes.

Yuma Young Marines says all proceeds will help with the costs for future encampments. For more information, contact Peggy at (928) 580-3860.

Yuma Young Marines to hold car wash fundraiser on June 12

Yuma couple accused of assaulting child with blow torch

A five-year-old Yuma boy is in a Phoenix hospital tonight recovering from a horrific crime. Court records reveal two adults allegedly burned the child with a blow torch. Now they face criminal charges in connection with the case. According to court documents, the child was abused between January to May of this year. The post Yuma couple accused of assaulting child with blow torch appeared first on KYMA.
Summer job opportunities for recreational activities in Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Now that high school and college students are kicking off summer vacation, it's time to bring in some extra cash for summer festivities. The City of Yuma has a slew of opportunities for young adults and teens as young as 15-years-old. No experience or qualifications are required unless you are applying to be a lifeguard.
YPD: DUI enforcement Memorial Day weekend

The Yuma Police Department (YPD) says do not drink and drive! Starting Friday, May 28, to Monday, May 31., police will be looking to stop and arrest drivers who are impaired by alcohol or drugs. The post YPD: DUI enforcement Memorial Day weekend appeared first on KYMA.