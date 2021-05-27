Cancel
Morocco Pavilion improvements continue with new concrete work and signage above the retail kiosks alongside the promenade

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWork on improvements at the Morocco pavilion at EPCOT are continuing with new concrete and signage. In the main courtyard at the front of the pavilion, walls are up and a section of concrete has been removed in front of the quick service restaurant. Alongside Spice Road Table, the pink concrete is being removed and replaced with a much more rustic design. More of the concrete is being sectioned...

