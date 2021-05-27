Kansas City Royals vs Tampa Bay Rays 5/27/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Mets will be very happy to get out of St. Petersburg after suffering three straight disappointing defeats at the hands of the Tampa Bay Rays following today’s 7-1 loss. The Mets lost two lineup regulars before the first inning came to an end, as both Jeff McNeil and Michael Conforto suffered hamstring injuries and were removed from the game. They were replaced by Patrick Mazeika and Jake Hager, respectively, but the punch-less lineup, already missing Brandon Nimmo and J.D. Davis and featuring mostly bench bats, was unable to do much against Josh Fleming and four Tampa Bay relievers.