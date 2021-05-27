Cancel
Kansas City Royals vs Tampa Bay Rays 5/27/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The final installment to a three-game series will take action at the Tropicana Field on Thursday afternoon between the Kansas City Royals and Tampa Bay Rays. Kansas City enjoyed a three-game winning streak before falling 2-1 to the Rays on Wednesday. The Royals are in the middle of the pack in the AL Central Division at 23-24, 4 ½ games behind the division leader Chicago White Sox.

