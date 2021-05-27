Cancel
Montreal Canadiens vs Toronto Maple Leafs 5/27/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Montreal Canadiens vs Toronto Maple Leafs 5/27/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Montreal Canadiens will meet with the Toronto Maple Leafs in hopes of keeping the season alive in Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, CAN, on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at 7:00 PM (EDT). The Montreal Canadiens won Game 1 of this series 2- 1 but lost three consecutive matches. The Canadiens kept the Maple Leafs to 2 goals in game one but gave up ten goals in the subsequent 3 matches. The Canadiens lost three consecutive games after winning game one of the series, and are now down 3-1 in the series. Montreal is 4th at 24-21 in the North Division.

