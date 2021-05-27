Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

New Jungle Cruise Experience Will Open at Disneyland Park July 16, with Work Completed at Magic Kingdom Park This Summer

castleinsider.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf youve missed the back side of water, hippos that wiggle their ears and skippers with a pun for every river bend, we have exciting news! Jungle Cruise will reopen July 16, 2021 at Disneyland park, with an updated experience that welcomes new characters from around the world plus even more of the humor, wildlife and skipper heart that makes this classic attraction a favorite. At Magic Kingdom...

castleinsider.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disneyland Park#Pun#River#Hippos#Exciting News#July
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Travel
News Break
Disneyland
Related
LifestyleInside the Magic

Disney Imagineers Continue Working on TRON at Magic Kingdom

Disney World fans are anxiously awaiting the day they can take off on TRON Lightcyle / Run. As Disney Imagineers continue working on the upcoming Tomorrowland attraction, it looks like another milestone has been hit on the highly anticipated coaster!. Thanks to bioreconstruct on Twitter, we can now see that...
TravelWDW News Today

Disneyland Resort Extending Theme Park Hours Starting July 1st

With the announcement yesterday that California has met metrics necessary to end most restrictions surrounding businesses on June 15th, it appears the Disneyland Resort is preparing to ramp up operations towards normality. Starting July 1st, park hours will be extended at both Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure!. Starting July...
Traveldisneyfoodblog.com

Disney World Is SOLD OUT for Hotel and Ticket Guests Next Week

Welcome back to another weekly roundup on the latest Disney World park hours and current Park Pass Reservation availability for the week of May 23rd, 2021!. The last week has brought some big changes to Disney World, including the outdoor face mask mandate being modified to increased capacity in the parks and on certain rides and attractions. Let’s take a look and see if these changes have had a noticeable impact on park hours or Park Pass availability!
TravelPosted by
Long Beach Post

IN PICTURES: Visitors are flocking back to Catalina Island for outdoor adventures and fun in the sun

After one of the most challenging health and economic crises in Catalina Island’s history, visitors are returning to the island for an outdoor getaway. From the water to the sky, adventurers are enjoying the fresh air and sunshine of island life. Unavailable through much of the pandemic, the island’s recreational offerings are booming, including kayaking, zip lining, a ropes course, tours and more.
Traveldisneyfoodblog.com

The BEST of the BEST Disney World Pools, According to You!

One of the big perks of Disney World’s Resorts is their impressively themed pools. From whimsical pools featuring beloved Disney characters to serene and relaxing pools, there are a lot of different options in the mix! But, not all Disney World pools are created equally, so we asked YOU, our readers, which resorts have the very best pools. These were the winners.
Travelfox10phoenix.com

Sunrise Park Resort opens for summer activities

If you're looking to escape the heat, consider heading up 4 hours north to Sunrise Park Resort. Shara Dosela has the details on discounts, raffle prizes, zip lines, archery, and scenic lift rides.
TravelFodorsTravel

10 Real Disney Theme Parks That Were Planned—but Never Built

In an alternate universe, you could be traveling to Niagara Falls or Houston for your annual Disney pilgrimage. Despite a few opening-day hiccups, Disneyland was considered a success from the very start. According to Disney author and historian Aaron H. Goldberg, “Most people saw Disneyland and loved it, but Walt saw the shortcomings and he wanted to give it another shot.” Walt was proud of his Anaheim, California, park but there were a few things he wished he’d done differently. Namely, more of a buffer from the “real world,” more control over the land, and more room to expand.
MoviesFirst Showing

Third Trailer for Disney's 'Jungle Cruise' Movie Embarking This July

"Nobody touches my engine but me." Disney has unveiled a third trailer for their smashing new Jungle Cruise movie, an "adventure-filled, Amazon-jungle" voyage from director Jaume Collet-Serra (Unknown, Non-Stop, The Shallows, The Commuter). This was supposed to open in theaters last July, but was delayed due to the pandemic shut downs. Now it will open in theaters AND on Disney+ at the same time starting this July. Lily travels from London to the Amazon jungle and enlists Frank's questionable services to guide her downriver on La Quila—his ramshackle-but-charming boat. Lily is determined to uncover an ancient tree with unparalleled healing abilities. Dwayne Johnson stars as the riverboat captain, with Emily Blunt as an explorer, plus Edgar Ramirez, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons, Veronica Falcón, Andy Nyman, and Paul Giamatti. This still looks like it's going to be so much jungle fun! Absurd, yes, but absurdly fun.
TravelWDW News Today

WDWNT Daily Recap (5/26/21): Disneyland Parks Reopening to Out-of-State Guests June 15, New Jungle Cruise Opening at Disneyland Park July 16, Disney Skyliner Boarding Multiple Parties Per Gondola, Insane New Watermelon Dole Whip Treats Arrive Disney Springs, and More

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, May 26, 2021.
Moviespiratesandprincesses.net

Disney Releases New Trailer and Poster For ‘The Jungle Cruise’

Disney had just released a new trailer and a new poster for the upcoming film ‘The Jungle Cruise.’. To me it feels like a combination of “The Mummy,” “Jumanji,” and “Pirates of the Caribbean.” That isn’t necessarily a bad thing. There is also a new poster. This trailer does seem...
Lifestyleallears.net

It’s World Turtle Day — See How Disney World is Celebrating!

Earth Month may have bought lots of festivities to Disney World in April. But, did you know that there’s a whole day dedicated to turtles too?!. And, Disney World is giving guests a bit of trivia and the various kinds of turtles you can find in Disney’s Animal Kingdom, EPCOT, and the resorts as a mini way to celebrate!
Moviesvanyaland.com

Get a head start on summer with a new ‘Jungle Cruise’ trailer

Friends, it’s looking more and more likely every day that, to quoth the now-infamous advertisements for Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, Big Movies Are (coming) Back [to] (insert city name here). We’ve got a theaters-only blockbuster hitting screens in just a few days, alongside a big fancy Live-Action remake, and as such, in case you haven’t noticed, a whole lot of trailers have dropped in the last couple of weeks. So, what better time is there for Walt Disney Pictures to drop a brand-new trailer for Jungle Cruise, given that it could be attached to either one of the big films out this weekend? We think there isn’t one. Anyway, this still looks like the bomb — it’s The Rock and Emily Blunt on a boat, what more do you need, really — and this trailer doesn’t lower the hype level in the slightest.
Moviesewrestlingnews.com

New Trailer For The Rock’s “Jungle Cruise” Film

A new trailer for the “Jungle Cruise” film starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has been released. The promotional material reads like the following:. “Inspired by the famous Disneyland theme park ride, Disney’s Jungle Cruise is an adventure-filled, rollicking thrill-ride down the Amazon with wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff and intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton. Lily travels from London, England to the Amazon jungle and enlists Frank’s questionable services to guide her downriver on La Quila—his ramshackle-but-charming boat. Lily is determined to uncover an ancient tree with unparalleled healing abilities—possessing the power to change the future of medicine. Thrust on this epic quest together, the unlikely duo encounters innumerable dangers and supernatural forces, all lurking in the deceptive beauty of the lush rainforest. But as the secrets of the lost tree unfold, the stakes reach even higher for Lily and Frank and their fate—and mankind’s—hangs in the balance.”
Lifestylecastleinsider.com

DFB Video: Latest Disney News: No More Masks at an Orlando Theme Park, Disneyland Opens to Everyone, and MORE!

Hey, friends! Were back with another DFB Video covering all the latest Disney news! We have BIG Disneyland news this week — soon you wont have to live in California to visit the West Coast Parks ! Plus ride openings and closures , whats going on with park capacity in Disney World , and our least favorite Dole Whip flavor is back for some redemption. Plus, theres some MAJOR mask news...
Travelcastleinsider.com

Is There Any Benefit to Staying in a Disney World Hotel?

These hotels are located on Disney property, which means that youll be closer to the parks — and, of course, youll be immersed in the Disney magic throughout your entire stay. The resorts are highly themed and a lot of guests praise the service that Cast Members provide during their stay. But, these are the only benefits — there are a lot more that can make planning your Disney trip a...