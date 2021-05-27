New Jungle Cruise Experience Will Open at Disneyland Park July 16, with Work Completed at Magic Kingdom Park This Summer
If youve missed the back side of water, hippos that wiggle their ears and skippers with a pun for every river bend, we have exciting news! Jungle Cruise will reopen July 16, 2021 at Disneyland park, with an updated experience that welcomes new characters from around the world plus even more of the humor, wildlife and skipper heart that makes this classic attraction a favorite. At Magic Kingdom...castleinsider.com