Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Colorado Rockies vs New York Mets 5/27/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

tonyspicks.com
 11 days ago

Colorado Rockies vs New York Mets 5/27/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The next game between the Colorado Rockies and the New York Mets will be held at the Citi Field in Queens, New York on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at 12:10 PM EDT. The Rockies were able to win the first meeting with the Mets but the team was defeated in the second game to a score of 1-3. Ryan McMahon homered in the 2nd inning of the game and delivered the first point for the team. Colorado earned 1 run, 3 hits, and 1 RBI in the match. The team ranks 4th in the NL West standings with a record of 19-30.

www.tonyspicks.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Alonso
Person
Jonathan Villar
Person
Ryan Mcmahon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ny Mets#Home Game#Hits#Rbis#The New York Mets#Era#The Ny Mets#Major League Baseball#Baa#Previews#Predictions#The Game#Mlbn Mlb Odds#Citi Field Date#Rbis#Runs#Queens
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Mets place OF Michael Conforto, 2B Jeff McNeil on IL with hamstring injuries

The Mets will place both Michael Conforto and Jeff McNeil on the 10-day injured list due to hamstring injuries, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports (Twitter link). Outfield prospect Johneshwy Fargas will be called up from Triple-A to fill one of the spots on the active roster. Khalil Lee will be called up from Triple-A along with Fargas, according to Newsday’s Tim Healey (via Twitter).
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

Mets Week in Review: Injuries Mar Up-and-Down Week

After a mid-week sweep against the Orioles made it seven wins in a row for the New York Mets, I wrote that the weekend series in Tampa against the Rays would provide a pretty good barometer for where the team stands at this point in the season. What resulted was...
MLBelitesportsny.com

ESNY Game Day: Mets at Braves – Monday Lineups, Odds, Pitchers, Broadcast Info

Is anyone left to fill out a lineup for the suddenly struggling Mets?. At the end of the last business week a few short days ago we felt pretty good about the state of affairs with New York’s National League ballclub. But the injury list added a few more names over the weekend and we’re now looking at a Mets team that has lost three in a row.
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

Mets Put McNeil and Conforto on IL, Promote Khalil Lee and Johneshwy Fargas

The Mets announced a flurry of roster moves on Tuesday before their three-game series vs the Braves in Atlanta. Jeff McNeil and Michael Conforto were both placed on the 10-day injured list with hamstring strains. McNeil’s injury is to the left hamstring, while Conforto’s is to the right. To take...
MLBAsbury Park Press

NY Mets, Atlanta Braves announce Monday night lineups

The New York Mets and Atlanta Braves open a three-game series down in Georgia on Monday Night. First pitch is 7:10 p.m. at Truist Park. The game will be broadcast on SNY in New York and ESPN Nationally. Mets:Pitching matchups, injury updates vs. Braves. Sports Betting:New York Mets at Atlanta...
MLBCBS Sports

Rockies' Antonio Santos: Takes loss in season debut

Santos (0-1) allowed two runs (one earned) on two hits and one walk while striking out one across 1.2 innings, taking the loss to the Reds on Saturday. Santos made his season debut Saturday with the Rockies. He was called on to pitch multiple innings in extras and ultimately allowed two runs to receive the loss. The 24-year-old only pitched six innings in his rookie year last season and it didn't go well, allowing 11 earned runs. His major-league stint with Colorado may not last very long.
MLBchatsports.com

Colorado Rockies prospect roundup: (Video) Zac Veen steals home

March 15, 2019; Port Orange, FL, USA; Spruce Creek High School player Zac Veen. Mandatory Credit: Lola Gomez/Daytona Beach News-Journal via USA TODAY NETWORK. It may be early in the minor league season, but Colorado Rockies prospect Zac Veen is literally stealing the show. Veen, an outfield prospect ranked as...
MLBPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Ronald Acuna rejoins lineup as Braves begin homestand

After a three-game absence from the lineup, Ronald Acuna is back. The Braves’ All-Star outfielder returned in full Monday, hitting leadoff and manning right field, for the series opener against the Mets. Acuna missed almost all the weekend series in Milwaukee after injuring his ankle May 13. He made a late pinch-hit appearance Sunday.
MLBchatsports.com

Remembering the Rockies’ hit streaks

On May 15, 1941, Yankee outfielder Joe DiMaggio got a hit off of White Sox pitcher Edgar Smith and he wouldn’t stop getting hits until July 17, 1941. For 56 games in a row, DiMaggio would tally at least one hit, cementing a legacy and establishing a major league record that has yet to be replicated or broken.
MLBCBS Sports

Rockies' Lucas Gilbreath: Quick return to majors

Gilbreath was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque on Sunday. The 25-year-old was demoted to Triple-A on Saturday, but he'll quickly rejoin the Rockies with Ben Bowden (shoulder) landing on the injured list. Gilbreath has surrendered six runs on eight hits with five strikeouts and two walks over 5.1 innings.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Reds turn to P Jeff Hoffman to salvage split in Colorado

Jeff Hoffman arrived in Colorado six seasons ago with plenty of expectations. The right-hander was one of the key parts of the trade that sent Troy Tulowitzki to Toronto, and the hope was he would be a rotation mainstay. It didn't work out that way, and the Rockies shipped him...
MLB9News

Nunez passed ball, Sheffield wild pitch gift Reds 7-6 win over Rockies

DENVER — Dom Nunez’s passed ball allowed home the tying run in the ninth inning and Jordan Sheffield’s wild pitch scored the go-ahead run, gifting the Cincinnati Reds a 7-6 win over the Colorado Rockies on Sunday afternoon. Colorado hit a batter in the ninth and botched a double play....
MLBchatsports.com

Nick Castellanos helps fuel a Reds extra-innings win over the Rockies

A delayed start, a four hour and ten minute game, 12 innings, and a Cincinnati Reds 6-5 victory of the Colorado Rockies is all you could want on a Saturday night, right?. After a quiet start, it was starting pitcher Tyler Mahle who got things going in the 3rd inning when he worked a walk.
MLBchatsports.com

Reds defeat Rockies 6-5 in 12 innings

Nick Castellanos has spent the early part of the 2021 season swaggering about and tearing the cover off the baseball. He reached base 4 times tonight, going 3 for 5 and coming up with two pretty damn important hits in the process. He socked his team-leading 10th dinger of the season in the top of the third to tie the game, and then smacked a RBI double in the top of the 12th. Have a trophy there, Nick.
MLBCBS Sports

Mets' James McCann: Gets breather Monday

McCann isn't starting Monday's game against Atlanta. McCann went 2-for-10 with a walk and four strikeouts in the last three games. Tomas Nido will start behind the plate and bat seventh.
MLBlastwordonsports.com

Rockies Are Finally Watching McMahon Blossom

It has taken a few years, but the Colorado Rockies might finally be watching Ryan McMahon develop into a quality major leaguer. The former second-round selection is posting the best numbers of his career. That is thanks largely to regular playing time. There is a lot of baseball left in 2021, but the 26-year-old hitter is rounding into form.