Movies

Star Wars Noir: Trail of Shadows

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat do you get when you cross noir with Star Wars? The High Republic: Trail of Shadows So, a few months back I was saying to a Star Wars friend, I would love to read a Star Wars mystery; a noir style thriller. Now, at the time, I was thinking, Heck, maybe I could write that. And then, that night, I had trouble pulling together my 350 word article. So, with that said, I am thrilled that writer...

TV Seriesspoilertv.com

Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Cornered - Review

The Bad Batch episode four is a rather routine Star Wars episode that hits all the right notes that fans of the expanded animated series verse have come to expect, complete with a return for the Ming Na-Wen voiced Fennec Shand. Those who have seen The Mandalorian will be fully aware of how badass she can be; and she adds an extra element of connectivity to this show with the rest of the universe whilst providing a framework as to how even the team themselves can still find themselves outmatched, and aren't exactly perfect. I’m still largely impressed by how good this series looks in terms of animation, everything hits home for the most part – it’s a fun cat-and-mouse chase built around a simple plot of the Bad Batch trying to gain supplies and Omega finding herself in trouble.
Video Gamesartvoice.com

Which Is the Most Wonderful Planet in Star Wars to Live On?

Star Wars has many novel planets like Endor and Bespin but not all of them are habitable. In a short interview by Betway Matt Hudson has talked about the most wonderful Star Wars planet to live on. Bespin. This gas planet has only a small place to live on top...
MoviesTVOvermind

A Compilation of Star Wars Actors Goofing Off to “Sunflower”

It’s always nice to see a cast that’s able to have fun with each other on the set and just loosen up from time to time, especially since making a movie like Star Wars can be understandably tense given that everyone wants to get it right. It has to be said, even John Boyega looks like he was having a good time since there’s no denying that he’s admitted to enjoying working with his costars during the movie. The only problems with Boyega came when he apparently thought that he’d been brought in to save the franchise when the truth was that he’d been brought in as a part of the franchise that had a good chance of being important to it, but that wasn’t enough supposedly. Anyway, moving on from that, it does look and sound like the cast of the most recent Star Wars trilogy had a pretty good time with each other more often than not and were able to get along as they did their best to revive and continue the Skywalker saga as it led towards its inevitable end. One could go on and on about what was done to the franchise, what went wrong, what could have been done better, and so on and so forth, but the truth is that the latest trilogy didn’t hit rock bottom. There were plenty of things to be said about it and plenty of moments that felt as though they could have been far different and thus far better, but this is what we have at the moment and there’s no changing it at this time. If anyone even wants to give a single thought to what it would take to reboot the entire Star Wars franchise it feels as though their brain would short-circuit before they made it past episode 1.
Comicsstarwarsnewsnet.com

‘Star Wars: The High Republic: Trail of Shadows’ Comic Book Announced With Daniel José Older Writing

The High Republic is going from strength to strength as a new comic book is coming from writer Daniel José Older, with art by David Wachter, and colors by Giada Marchisio. Announced on The High Republic Show and Starwars.com the Marvel series will be titled Star Wars: The High Republic: Trail of Shadows. Older described it on Twitter as ‘a Star Wars noir detective series’.
Comicsjedinews.com

Preview of Marvel’s Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters #1

For Boba Fett, capturing Han Solo was the easy part. StarWars.com shares an exclusive preview of Marvel’s Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters #1, where the notorious bounty hunter has lost the carbonite-encased rebel. Written by Charles Soule and artist Luke Ross, with a cover by Steve McNiven. While...
Shoppingcstoredecisions.com

Star Wars-Themed Novelty Candy Line

CandyRific is expanding its line of Star Wars-themed items featuring characters from the hit Star Wars’ live-action series, The Mandalorian, on Disney+. Available now are Fanimation fans and character fans, in addition to the popular gummies. The Mandalorian-Inspired Fanimation Fans. The latest entry into CandyRific’s growing Fanimation Fans offerings is...
Moviesjedinews.com

Star Wars Inside Intel: The Four Sages of Dwartii

Star Wars Inside Intel continues to explore obscure facts about Star Wars lore and continuity. In this installment, Lucasfilm Story Group member Emily Shkoukani discusses the Four Sages of Dwartiii. Having only ever appeared in the Star Wars galaxy as statues, the Four Sages of Dwartii have quite a history...
Movieswgnradio.com

Star Wars turns 44

We celebrate the real STAR WARS Day – May 25th 1977 – and the 44th anniversary of the ground-breaking film that started it all. We share memories from that era, recall our favorite early Star Wars merch, the history of theatrical re-releases, Special Editions and more. Last week, news came out of Lucasfilm that Dave Filoni had received a promotion bumping him up into the executive ranks. We try to provide some insight into what this move really means. The future of THE RANGERS OF THE NEW REPUBLIC is in doubt due to a recent report the streaming show is no longer in active development. Does this mean the show is toast? We discuss! Plus, feedback about the latest episode of THE BAD BATCH and more!
Cell Phonesigeeksblog.com

Download free 4K Star Wars iPhone wallpapers

Star Wars is such a popular franchise that even if you’ve never seen it, you’ve definitely heard of it! So we’ve created some stellar (pun-intended) Star Wars wallpaper for iPhone to give your screen a unique look. These free HD wallpapers boast vibrant colors and memorable scenes that will appeal...
MoviesDestructoid

Star Wars: Where to get started with Star Wars

To those who are new to star wars, I'm here to help you get a view of Star wars from my point of view. I will make a movies list of 10 ways you can get into The great Star Wars Universe. 1. in my opinion the best way to...
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Captain Rex Returns To War With Star Wars Black Series Re-Release

Star Wars collectors are in for a real treat as a highly popular figure returns for a re-release. With The Bad Batch taking over TV screens on Fridays, a lot of attention has come back to all Star Wars animated series like The Clone Wars. It seems Hasbro is starting to take notice as Clone Captain of the 501stst, Captain Rex is back and ready for action. In the past, two versions of Rex have been released with a blue boxed HasCon exclusive and the standard original black-boxed version. Both figures are very rare and very popular, with recent sales for the HasCon version hitting in the $300 range and the standard in the $150 range. Hasbro is amazingly destroying the flipping and scalping game as they re-release Captain Rex to Star Wars collectors.
MoviesGeekTyrant

SHADOW AND BONE Star Daisy Head Joins DUNGEONS & DRAGONS Movie

Shadow and Bone star Daisy Head is the most recent actress to sign on for Paramount and eOne’s upcoming Dungeons & Dragons. Head is joining a talented ensemble cast that includes Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith, Rege-Jean Page, Hugh Grant, and Sophia Lillis. Production on the film is currently underway with Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley co-writing and co-directing.
LifestyleRecycled Crafts

Crochet Star Wars™ Characters Kit

The Force is strong in this star wars Crochet kit, and you can summon it by creating Yoda and five other cute and cuddly Star Wars™ figures! The kit includes an instruction book with step-by-step directions and full-color photos, a crochet hook, safety eyes, stuffing, needle and thread, and all the yarn you’ll need to create Yoda. Create the rest of the characters with yarn of your choice, and you’ll have enough cuteness to save the galaxy from an ugly end.
MoviesNews-Herald

Today is: Anniversary of the release of the first Star Wars movie

What began as a planned trilogy, became a series of nine motion pictures and resulted in for first movie being renamed Star Wars: A New Hope. The first movie's plot was Luke Skywalker joins forces with a Jedi Knight, a cocky pilot, a Wookiee and two droids to save the galaxy from the Empire's world-destroying battle station, while also attempting to rescue Princess Leia from the mysterious Darth Vader. It was followed by Star Wars: The Empire Strikes back in 1980 and the third installment was Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in 1983. In decades since there have been multiple movies, animated movies, toy lines and now a Disney theme park.
Movies411mania.com

Top 10 Star Wars Performances

Star Wars was never really known for its standout performances, but some of the work involved was still quite good! Here were the best of the bunch!. Ewan had a very tough job. He had to both portray a beloved character previously done by a much celebrated actor, and he also really had to carry the prequel trilogy more than anyone else (especially as things started to gradually fall apart with Christensen and Portman). While he could not always make chicken salad, he did an admirable job bringing a character to life which made him one of the very few to do so over the course of the three films. Hopefully, he gets a chance to do really well in the Disney Plus series.