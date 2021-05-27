Chicago Cubs vs Pittsburgh Pirates 5/27/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Chicago Cubs (26-22) will battle the Pittsburgh Pirates (18-30) in the final match of a series at PNC Park Stadium in Pittsburgh on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at 12:35 PM ET. Chicago took the lead of a series against the Pittsburgh Pirates after winning the first two installments at 4-3 on Tuesday and 4-1 on Wednesday. The Cubs will try to end this series with a sweep on Thursday. In their recent win, Starting Pitcher Trevor Williams gave up 3 hits and one earned run with no walk granted but struck out 7 batters. Second Baseman Eric Sogard led Chicago’s batters with two runs on two hits while 3rd Baseman David Bote contributed one run on one hit with two RBIs in the win. Left Fielder Rafael Ortega posted a one-run score on one hit while 1st Baseman Kris Bryant added 2 RBIs on three hits in the winning effort for the Cubs.