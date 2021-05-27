Disney’s LAUNCHPAD Shorts Tell Deeply Personal Stories Sure to Resonate with Every Disney Fan

Over the last 18 months, Disney+ has reshaped the conversation surrounding new streaming content. Shows like The Mandalorian and WandaVision have transformed the way a streaming channel can connect to audiences. But the key difference is that making new Star Wars shows and Marvel content is bound to get high engagement among people who are predisposed to like these franchises from the start. It’s taken a little longer for Disney+ to show support for less represented filmmakers and audiences, to take a risk on something unexpected. Though it’s a bit overdue, the new short-film series Launchpad is a good leap in that direction.