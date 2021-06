THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A fire has broken out in a toy store in Chalai market in Thiruvananthapuram. The fire broke out at the Mahadeva Wholesale Toy Store on the second floor of a building near the Sree Padmanabha Theater. The fire broke out in a warehouse built to store toys on the building's terrace. The preliminary conclusion is that the fire was caused by a short circuit. — A disaster was averted as firefighters contained the blaze and prevented it from spreading to nearby shops. A 12-unit team of firefighters worked for 2 hours to bring the fire under control. The warehouse contained 2 loads of toys that had been left unsold since the lockdown. Toys from this shop are usually sold to the main shops in the city.