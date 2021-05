Oxyfluorfen is also known as 2-Chloro-1-(3-ethoxy-4-nitrophenoxy)-4-(trifluoromethyl) benzene or a diphenyl-ether herbicide used for broad-spectrum post and pre-emergent control of grassy weeds and annual broadleafs such as in vine, tree fruit, nut, and field crops. Some of the common names of oxyfluorfen include Galligan, Oxygold, and RH-2915. The Oxyfluorfen has the largest market in the agricultural industry they are majorly used as an active ingredient such as in almonds and grapes. They are also majorly adopted in forestry, non-agricultural ornamental to control weeds in driveways, landscapes, patios, and similar areas in residential area sites. Oxyfluorfen products are available in emulsifiable concentrate and granular formulations.