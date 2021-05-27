Toronto Blue Jays vs New York Yankees 5/27/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Toronto Blue Jays (24-23) will take on the New York Yankees (28-20) in Game 1 of a doubleheader at Yankee Stadium in The Bronx on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at 4:05 PM ET. After being swept by the Tampa Bay Rays in a four-game series over the weekend, Toronto managed to bounce back by beating the New York Yankees in Game 1 of a series at 6-2 on Tuesday. The Blue Jays ended up with 6 runs on 13 hits in the victory. Starter Steven Matz gave up 6 hits but allowed only one earned run with zero walks and struck out 10 batters of the Yanks in pitching for 6.2 innings. Center/Right Fielder Randal Grichuk led Toronto’s batters with 2 runs on 2 hits with 1 RBI while 1st Baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. added one run on two hits with 2 RBIs. Left Fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. acquired a one-run score on two hits with an RBI while Shortstop Bo Bichette chipped in one run on two hits in the winning effort for the Blue Jays.