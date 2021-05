Continuously evolving passenger demand for air travel to drive the Global Commercial Aircraft market through 2026. According to TechSci Research report “Global Commercial Aircraft Market, By Aircraft Type (Narrow-Body Aircraft, Wide-body Aircraft, Regional Aircraft) By Engine Type (Turbofan, Turboprop), By Application (Passenger Aircraft, Freighter Aircraft), By End Use (Government, Private Sector) and By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026”, Global Commercial Aircraft Market is estimated to reach around USD190 Billion by 2026 in terms of value. Growth in the Commercial Aircraft Market is driven by thriving tourism and travel Industry, and continuously evolving technology. The increase in income and improving living standards of the people as well as growing tourism organizations across the globe is booming the demand for tourism and travel industry.