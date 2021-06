This Memorial Day weekend is thankfully poised to feel different than last year’s, with a sense of normalcy somewhat restored (#HotVaxSummer). But just because you might actually find yourself on a boat or at a barbecue this holiday weekend doesn’t mean you should neglect the time-honored tradition that is shopping the Memorial Day sales. Yet seeing as how many of us will (hopefully) be out and about this weekend instead of relegated to our homes, we’ve taken it upon ourselves to highlight the current and upcoming Memorial Day sales, so that you can safely enjoy your weekend to the fullest without having to worry you’re missing a major deal.