Trudeau apologizes for World War II internment of Italian Canadians

By NTV Houston Newsroom
ntvhoustonnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCanadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday (May 27) formally apologized for the internment of Italian Canadians during World War II. “The way that Italian Canadians were treated by the government was unacceptable,” he said in a speech to the House of Commons in Ottawa. “It is time to make amends.”

