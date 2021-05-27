Los Angeles Angels vs Oakland Athletics 5/27/2021 Picks Predictions Previews
Los Angeles Angels vs Oakland Athletics 5/27/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Los Angeles Angels (22-27) will duel the Oakland Athletics (29-22) in the AL West Division four-game competition at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at 9:40 AM ET. Los Angeles defeated the Texas Rangers in a quick two-game set at 11-5 on Tuesday and 9-8 on Wednesday. The Angels will take on the Oakland Athletics in a four-game series to start Thursday morning. In the win over Texas on Wednesday, Starter Griffin Canning allowed 4 hits and 3 earned runs with 2 walks granted while striking out 7 batters of the Rangers in pitching for 6.0 innings. CF Juan Lagares and 2B José Rojas led the Halos' batters with 2 runs on 2 hits and 1 RBI. RF Taylor Ward made a one-run score on 3 hits with five RBIs in the win.