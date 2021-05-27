Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Los Angeles Angels vs Oakland Athletics 5/27/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

tonyspicks.com
 8 days ago

Los Angeles Angels vs Oakland Athletics 5/27/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Los Angeles Angels (22-27) will duel the Oakland Athletics (29-22) in the AL West Division four-game competition at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at 9:40 AM ET. Los Angeles defeated the Texas Rangers in a quick two-game set at 11-5 on Tuesday and 9-8 on Wednesday. The Angels will take on the Oakland Athletics in a four-game series to start Thursday morning. In the win over Texas on Wednesday, Starter Griffin Canning allowed 4 hits and 3 earned runs with 2 walks granted while striking out 7 batters of the Rangers in pitching for 6.0 innings. CF Juan Lagares and 2B José Rojas led the Halos’ batters with 2 runs on 2 hits and 1 RBI. RF Taylor Ward made a one-run score on 3 hits with five RBIs in the win.

www.tonyspicks.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Canha
Person
Chris Bassitt
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
James Kaprielian
Person
Juan Lagares
Person
Matt Olson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hits#Rbis#The Oakland Athletics#The Al West Division#The Texas Rangers#Starter Griffin Canning#The Seattle Mariners#The La Angels#Era#The Mlb Pick#Bsw#Predictions#La Batters#Dh Mark Canha#Nsca Mlb Odds#Runs#Rbis#Righty Chris Bassitt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
News Break
MLB
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
MLB939theeagle.com

AP source: Albert Pujols signing with Los Angeles Dodgers

(AP) — A person with knowledge of the deal says the Los Angeles Dodgers are signing veteran first baseman Albert Pujols to a major league deal. Pujols left the Los Angeles Angels earlier this month after nearly 10 seasons with the Dodgers’ Orange County rivals. The 41-year-old slugger was in...
MLBchatsports.com

SB Nation Reacts: The Athletics relocation edition

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across MLB. Each week, we send 30 polls to plugged in fans from each team. Red Sox fans, sign up HERE to join Reacts. We are just about a quarter of the way through the season, but right now one of the biggest stories in the league has nothing to do with performances on the field. Instead, the big news last week was the Athletics and MLB announcing that they were formally beginning to look into the process of relocating out of Oakland after not being able to agree on a new waterfront site for a new stadium.
MLBnumberfire.com

Elvis Andrus back in Athletics' lineup Sunday

The Oakland Athletics listed Elvis Andrus as their starter at shortstop for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Andrus will take over shortstop duties from Chad Pinder and bat ninth in the rotation. Andrus is projected to score 7.7 fantasy points against the Twins this afternoon and has a $2,000...
MLBCBS Sports

Athletics' Mitch Moreland: Sitting Saturday

Is not in Saturday's lineup against Minnesota. Moreland had started each of the Athletics last six games, but he will be out of the lineup Saturday against Jose Berrios. Seth Brown will take over as the designated hitter and hit second.
MLBchatsports.com

The Red Sox Pre-Cap Podcast: Recapping the Angels and Previewing the Blue Jays

The Red Sox took the three-game home series against the Angels and are now tied with the A’s for the second-best record in the American League. In the first game of the series, Nick Pivetta returned off the COVID IL (after experiencing side effects to the vaccine) and threw six innings with seven strikeouts and only two runs. He was really dealing with his slider in this game with an outstanding 55 percent strike rate. The bottom of the lineup sealed the deal as Christian Vázquez, Hunter Renfroe, Marwin Gonzalez, and Bobby Dalbec all had productive at-bats.
MLBPosted by
KRMG

Pujols moves to Dodgers, disputes Angels' everyday claims

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Albert Pujols is grateful to be chasing another World Series ring with the Los Angeles Dodgers, yet he's also disputing the Los Angeles Angels' version of the circumstances that led to his big move up the I-5 freeway. The 41-year-old slugger formally joined the Dodgers...
MLBKARE

Wild pitch in the 9th lifts Athletics past Twins

MINNEAPOLIS — Matt Chapman had three hits and three RBIs and Ramón Laureano scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch in the ninth inning as the Oakland Athletics defeated the Minnesota Twins 7-6. Laureano hit a one-out single off reliever Taylor Rogers in the ninth. Matt Olson followed with a grounder back to the mound, but Rogers’ throw skipped off the glove of third baseman Josh Donaldson, who was covering second due to an infield shift.
MLBCBS Sports

Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Absent from Saturday's lineup

Lowrie is not in Saturday's lineup against the Twins. Lowrie had started each of the Athletics' last five games, but he hit just .118/.211/.176 across 19 plate appearances in that span. Tony Kemp will take over at second base and hit eighth.
MLBdallassun.com

Albert Pujols, Dodgers finalize one-year contract

Slugger Albert Pujols signed a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, the team announced Monday. Right-hander Tony Gonsolin was transferred to the 60-day injured list to make room on the 40-man roster for Pujols. Pujols, 41, cleared waivers last Thursday after being designated for assignment by the Los Angeles...
MLBcoveringthecorner.com

Series preview: Cleveland at Angels

As far as narratives and the imaginary force of momentum go, these two teams could not be coming into this three-game series from more different places. Cleveland is the hotter, better team overall. They’ve won nine of their last 13 games overall, still have a great pitching staff, and they have José Ramírez. But they enter this series on a three-game skid where nobody has looked quite right. Their ace wasn’t an ace, and the offense couldn’t seem to get anything going beyond the opening game. Maybe it can be attributed to jet lag and playing their first series on the West Coast since 2019. If that’s the case, they need to figure it out quickly, because they will remain on the wrong side of the Rocky Mountains for another three days.
MLBUSA Today

A's hit four homers to back Montas, beat Twins 6-1

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Ramón Laureano hit the first of Oakland’s four homers and Frankie Montas pitched six effective innings, helping the Athletics beat the sliding Minnesota Twins 6-1 on Friday night. Sean Murphy and Stephen Piscotty each hit a two-run shot, and Mark Canha contributed a pinch-hit homer. The Athletics...
MLBABC30 Fresno

Twins take 5-game losing streak into matchup with Athletics

LINE: Twins -139, Athletics +119; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota enters the matchup as losers of their last five games. The Twins are 6-12 in home games in 2020. Minnesota has slugged .417, good for third in the American League. Byron Buxton leads the team with a .772 slugging percentage, including 19 extra-base hits and nine home runs.
NFLazsnakepit.com

SnakePit Round Table: Fear the Walking Dead

Another week, another slew of injuries. Just bad luck, or something more?. Makakilo: Hamstring injuries account for 3 of the 5 non-pitchers on the Diamondback IL. As a fan with no medical training my comments are not intended as medical advice - they are intended to illustrate the ambiguity and complexity of injury prevention.
MLBPosted by
Bring Me The News

Twins' defense, bullpen squander another rally

Andrelton Simmons tied the game in the bottom of the eighth inning but poor defense and a leaky bullpen led the Twins to a 7-6 loss to the Oakland Athletics on Sunday afternoon. The Athletics got on the board in the second inning when Matt Chapman lined an RBI single...
MLBJanesville Gazette

Maeda expected to start as Twins host the Athletics

Oakland Athletics (24-17, first in the AL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (13-24, fifth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Chris Bassitt (3-2, 3.54 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 53 strikeouts) Twins: Kenta Maeda (2-2, 5.08 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 31 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -110, Athletics -106; over/under is 8 1/2...