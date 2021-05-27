Deal lets federal inmates stay at Youngstown private prison
A new deal will let federal inmates stay at a private prison in Youngstown. A company called CoreCivic oversees the Northeast Ohio Correctional Center on Hubbard Road. 21 News previously reported CoreCivic entered into a contract extension with the U.S. Marshals Service to house federal inmates, which it did not plan to renew. The contract was set to expire on Friday. The news came after President Joe Biden issued an executive order, directing the department of justice not to renew contracts with privately operated criminal detention facilities.www.wfmj.com