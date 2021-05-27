Must-watch: Bleachers debut new song 'How Dare You Want More' live on The Tonight Show.

Looking for some motivation to help power you through the start of another work week? We feel you, and with some stellar new pop tunes, we’ve got you covered. These 10 tracks from artists like Japanese Breakfast, Rauw Alejandro and Sharon Van Etten and Angel Olsen will get you energized to take on the week. Pop any of these gems into your personal playlists -- or scroll to the end of the post for a custom playlist of all 10.