Must-watch: Bleachers debut new song 'How Dare You Want More' live on The Tonight Show.

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Unbelievably excited to be the first post pandemic live guest performance on @fallontonight," teased Jack Antonoff of Bleachers' euphoric performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to debut the magnificent new song 'How Dare You Want More' - an unreleased song from the upcoming Bleachers album, 'Take The Sadness Out Of Saturday Night' - which featured Antonoff's father as part of his live band on acoustic guitar and back-up vocals.

