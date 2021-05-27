Must-watch: Bleachers debut new song 'How Dare You Want More' live on The Tonight Show.
"Unbelievably excited to be the first post pandemic live guest performance on @fallontonight," teased Jack Antonoff of Bleachers' euphoric performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to debut the magnificent new song 'How Dare You Want More' - an unreleased song from the upcoming Bleachers album, 'Take The Sadness Out Of Saturday Night' - which featured Antonoff's father as part of his live band on acoustic guitar and back-up vocals.