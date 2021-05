Joe Biden’s personal tragedies have shaped his career, from policy to politicking, learning to mourn as a public figure and relying on his history of loss to reach out to voters, including his campaign for the 2020 Democratic presidential nominee.In December 1972, the former vice president — then a 30-year-old senator-elect from Delaware, weeks away from being sworn into office — lost his first wife Neilia and 13-month-old daughter Naomi in a car accident.Joseph “Beau” Biden III, an Iraq War veteran and Delaware attorney general, died five years ago this month following a brain cancer diagnosis in 2015. He...