AUDIO: Rod Stench – “Compulsory Listening Volume 1: Smokin’ and Jokin'”
Electronic artist Rod Stench has a new EP out of original material. He delivers some extraordinary dance tunes from the dizzying buildup of “No, I Still Believe” to the colorful spiral of “For a Lock of Her Wig” to the lounge-friendly foot-tapper “Lonely Weekend BBQ.” Two of the tracks are remixes of his song “Eat Shit and Die Twice” from his recent full-length album “RS2020.” Rod Stench opens a portal to his wonderland of playful sonic experimentation with “Compulsory Listening”; stay tuned for Volume 2.breakingandentering.net