Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

AUDIO: Rod Stench – “Compulsory Listening Volume 1: Smokin’ and Jokin'”

By bslowbro
breakingandentering.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElectronic artist Rod Stench has a new EP out of original material. He delivers some extraordinary dance tunes from the dizzying buildup of “No, I Still Believe” to the colorful spiral of “For a Lock of Her Wig” to the lounge-friendly foot-tapper “Lonely Weekend BBQ.” Two of the tracks are remixes of his song “Eat Shit and Die Twice” from his recent full-length album “RS2020.” Rod Stench opens a portal to his wonderland of playful sonic experimentation with “Compulsory Listening”; stay tuned for Volume 2.

breakingandentering.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volume#Dance#Tapper#Wig#Audio#Audio#Compulsory Listening#Song#Remixes#Eat Shit#Original Material#Lonely Weekend Bbq#Wonderland
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
Theater & Dance
Related
MusicPosted by
96.5 The Rock

13 of the Most Bizarre Guitars of All Time

It’s not always enough to be a great guitar player. You’ve got to look cool, too. From Bo Diddley’s Twang Machine to Eddie Van Halen’s Frankenstrat, legendary guitarists have wielded signature axes that would captivate audiences just as much as their dazzling chops. Rock and metal guitarists pushed this idea to the max in the ‘80s, tricking their guitars out with decadent paint jobs, outlandish shapes and two, three, four, sometimes even five necks.
Musicloudersound.com

Stone Giants stream haunting, Krautrock-like new single Metropole

Brazilian electronic musician, composer and producer Amon Tobin's new musical project, Stone Giants have streamed their brand new single Metropole, which you can listen to below. Metropole is taken from Stone Giants upcoming debut album West Coast Love Stories, which will be released on July 2 through Tobin's Nomark label.
Rock MusicNME

Viral teen punk band The Linda Lindas sign record deal with Epitaph

Los Angeles viral teen punk sensations The Linda Lindas have landed themselves a record deal. The band’s anti-racism single ‘Racist Sexist Boys’ went viral earlier this week, catching the attention of Rage Against The Machine‘s Tom Morello among other famous admirers. In the wake of the sudden success of the...
Musicmxdwn.com

mxdwn PREMIERE: Eli Smart Plays Tropicalia-Influenced Blue-Eyed Soul in Live Performance Video for “Highschool Steady”

Raised on Hawaii’s sparsely populated, heavily-forested island of Kauai, it’s only natural that a tropical influence would seep into singer-songwriter Eli Smart’s music. Later in life he spent time a world away, studying at Paul McCartney’s Liverpool Institution for Performing Arts in the United Kingdom. Together, these two disparate influences meld together into a style he cleverly refers to as “Aloha soul.”
Rock Musicriffmagazine.com

ALBUM REVIEW: Black Midi bewilders and berates the ‘Cavalcade’

London trio Black Midi has been labeled as being post-punk, experimental, noise and math rock. While “experimental” is certainly applicable, it doesn’t quite do the band justice. Following the critical acclaim of 2019’s Schlagenheim, Cavalcade, plays like a fever dream pressed onto 12-inch vinyl. Cavalcade. Black Midi. Rough Trade, May...
Musicamericanahighways.org

Listen & Watch

Americana Highways is happy to present this video premiere of Jackson Emmer’s song “90’s Tacoma,” which was written by Jackson Emmer and Terry Klein. The video is performed by: Jackson Emmer on vocals and guitar; Joe D’Esposito on fiddle and harmony vocals; Mike Facey on bass; and Kevin Matthews on drums. The video is by […]
MusicPopculture

Young Girl Punk Band Sign Record Deal After Viral 'Racist Sexist Boy' Library Performance

The punk rock band The Linda Lindas took the internet by storm on May 20 when a video of their performance at the Los Angeles Public Library went massively viral on Twitter. In the aftermath, Variety reports that the band has signed a record deal with Epitaph. The band got support from rock legends like Sonic Youth's Thurston Moore, Rage Against The Machine's Tom Morello, and Bikini Kill's Kathleen Hanna.
Musictelegraphherald.com

Audio reviews

John Hiatt with the Jerry Douglas Band, “Leftover Feelings” (New West Records) On “Leftover Feelings,” the powerhouse pairing of John Hiatt and Jerry Douglas starts by introducing a new musical form: The 12-bar blues gone green. “I've got a long black electric Cadillac,” goes Hiatt’s opening verse. “She'll go a...
Musicjazzwise.com

Never-before-released Alice Coltrane album of devotional music to be issued on Impulse!

Fans of spiritual jazz are in for a treat as Impulse! announce Kirtan: Turiya Sings, a never-before-released recording made by “the godmother of spiritual jazz”, Alice Coltrane, will now see the light of day. Recorded in 1981, yet never shared in this form publicly, Kirtan: Turiya Sings is a collection of nine devotional songs, featuring the never-before-heard combination of Coltrane’s voice and organ. Released on 16 July on Impulse! Records/UMe, the record issued as part of the legendary label’s 60th anniversary celebrations this year.
Musicmagneticmag.com

LUCID LISTENING (MAY) - FRESH VINYL SELECTIONS, GEAR TIPS, AND ALL THINGS HOME AUDIO

It seemed this year that May showers brought June flowers, or a bit more rain - so needless to say it's been a bit gloomy, a little colder than usual and perfect weather for listening to the HiFi. Gray days invoke a kind of moody anticipation, perfect for music that is a bit more heady, complex, and thought-provoking. We hit Tower records' online store and grabbed a Jack Kerouac on wax, revisited some of our favorite albums from Gearbox, and explored some collections from vinyl subscription service Vinyl Moon. It was a fantastic month of soul searching, cabernet sipping, and contemplation mixed with the anticipation of Spring.
MusicAmerican Songwriter

Bringin’ it Backwards: Interview with Cinders

We had the pleasure of interviewing Cinders over Zoom video!. Salt Lake City indie-pop-rock trio (and three best friends) Cinders recently released their rowdy new single “Growing Up”. Doused in melodic hooks and nostalgia for younger years, the track highlights the trials and tribulations of getting older, the societal and self-imposed pressures of adulthood, and the struggle of not losing yourself in the process. “Growing Up” is available on all DSPs.
MusicMusicRadar.com

Learn 4 Neil Young guitar chords

Guitar lessons: Whether it's electric or acoustic guitar, with a band or solo, Neil Young has always forged his own path. A true firebrand capable of fearsome discordance and heartbreaking sensitivity, he is one of the greatest guitarists and songwriters of all time. Here's four key chords from four of his classics that might just inspire your own compositions…
Musicmoderndrummer.com

The Modern Drummer Podcast Episode 36: David Frangioni & Billy Amendola with Mark Schulman

Episode 36: David Frangioni & Billy Amendola feature interview with Mark Schulman. This week P!nk’s Mark Schulman joins Billy Amendola and David Frangioni for the Modern Drummer Podcast to celebrate Pink and her Billboard Icon Award and new streaming Amazon Documentary. as well as catching up with Mark about his upcoming book and getting back to playing live.
Musicmetalinjection

YNGWIE MALMSTEEN Shreds Through New Song "Wolves At The Door"

Swedish shred overlord Yngwie Malmsteen will release his new album Parabellum on July 23, and is now streaming his new song "Wolves At The Door". The song features some seriously power metal vocals and of course tons of nearly-impossible shredding. Malmsteen adds the song only features guitar, and does not have any actual keyboard playing on it. Which I guess means all the "keyboards" are MIDI guitar lines?
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Listen to Deerhoof cover Sleater-Kinney (and get covered by Nels Cline & more) on new EP

Iconic indie label Kill Rock Stars is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, and part of that is a covers singles series where they invite bands to interpret songs from the KRS catalog. The new installment of that is from Deerhoof, who have released an EP called Deerhoof Sandwich which is out now. In this sandwich, Deerhoof are the bread and the filling, as the EP opens with the band covering Sleater-Kinney's "Don't Talk Like" and finishes with a cover of LiLiPUT's "Hitch-hike." In between, there are Deerhoof covers by Wilco's Nels Cline (featuring Yuka Honda & Ches Smith), Shutups, Shaylee (ft Kynwyn Sterling) and Death Cab for Cutie's Dave Depper.