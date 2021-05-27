AUDIO: Rod Stench – “Compulsory Listening Volume 1: Smokin’ and Jokin'”

It seemed this year that May showers brought June flowers, or a bit more rain - so needless to say it's been a bit gloomy, a little colder than usual and perfect weather for listening to the HiFi. Gray days invoke a kind of moody anticipation, perfect for music that is a bit more heady, complex, and thought-provoking. We hit Tower records' online store and grabbed a Jack Kerouac on wax, revisited some of our favorite albums from Gearbox, and explored some collections from vinyl subscription service Vinyl Moon. It was a fantastic month of soul searching, cabernet sipping, and contemplation mixed with the anticipation of Spring.