Looking for the best FPV drone? This guide will help you to choose, tell you what to watch out for, and give you up to date prices. First Person View, or FPV, drones have been increasing in popularity for some time. Many of the early enthusiast builds used this approach, placing a camera on the front of the copter and relaying a live view to goggles worn by the pilot. A gamer would argue that a screen very near the pilot is also “first person view,” just as Doom was, but this is a view treated with some skepticism by experienced pilots.