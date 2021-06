The Dakota County Historical Society will open the LeDuc Historic Estate for the tour season starting on Thursday, May 13. The site will remain open throughout the summer, Thursdays through Sundays. Tours will be given at 10 and 11:30 a.m., 1, 2:30 and 4 p.m. Each tour will last one hour. Admission for the tours are $7 for adults, $6 for seniors (60-plus), $5 for students (ages 6-17) and free for children 5 years and younger. Members of the Dakota County Historical Society, Minnesota Historical Society and Friends of the Sibley Historic Site receive free admission.