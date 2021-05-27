Cancel
Grace Kinstler wins ‘American Idol Encore’ poll, will perform on Friday on ‘Live with Kelly & Ryan’

By Syndicated Content
b975.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerica has spoken…again. After Grace Kinstler was eliminated Sunday night from the American Idol top three, fans rallied behind the Crystal Lake, Illinois singer. Grace has won Live with Kelly and Ryan’s American Idol Encore online poll, which allowed viewers to vote for which eliminated contestant they want to see perform on the show.

b975.com
