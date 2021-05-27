Cancel
Is North Carolina already at herd immunity?

carolinajournal.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday North Carolina should hit a new threshold in the Covid-19 era: over a million confirmed cases since the pandemic began. But North Carolina may already be at a more important threshold: herd immunity. From President Joe Biden all the way down to Gov. Roy Cooper and the “vaccine passports”...

www.carolinajournal.com
Public HealthDaily Reflector

Virus business limits, most mask mandates end in N. Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper on Friday immediately ended the state's capacity limits on businesses and nearly all the remaining statewide mask-wearing mandates, returning the state to almost normal operations after 15 months marked by COVID-19 lockdowns and restrictions. The Democratic governor of the nation's ninth-largest...
Raleigh, NCfoxwilmington.com

North Carolina bill could ban the ‘Carolina Squat’

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) – A new bill passed North Carolina’s House of Representatives targeting the “Carolina Squat.”. “The Carolina Squat is when you raise the front and lower the rear to create a squatted truck in the rear,” said Matthew Gillilan, owner of Cape Fear Customs. It’s known in other...
Burke County, NCMorganton News Herald

Gov. Cooper lifts mask mandate for most places

Following the latest guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control, N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper announced Friday the decision to lift COVID-19 mask and gathering limits, except in certain places. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LWgak8Txa4U. Cooper announced and issued an executive order stating the state has lifted its indoor mask mandate for most settings, as...
Public HealthDaily Tar Heel

N.C. lifts mask mandate and limits on gatherings, distancing, capacities

Effective immediately, masks are no longer required in most settings, and mass gathering and social distancing limits in N.C. are no longer in place, Gov. Roy Cooper announced in a news conference Friday. Cooper said this decision to lift statewide restrictions follows Thursday's announcement from the Center for Disease Control...
Public Healthislandfreepress.org

N.C. Gov. Cooper Lifts Many COVID-19 Restrictions

Today, Governor Roy Cooper and North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D. shared an update on the state’s COVID-19 progress. Throughout the pandemic, state officials have taken a data-driven approach and have been guided by the science in making decisions. Following yesterday’s guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that fully vaccinated individuals can safely do most activities without wearing a mask or the need to social distance from others, the state will remove its indoor mask mandate for most settings. Additionally, the state will lift all mass gathering limits and social distancing requirements. These changes are now in effect as of 1:30 PM today.
Asheville, NCWLOS.com

Restaurants push back on governor's decision to lift mask mandate

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The mask mandate is over kind of. On Friday, Gov. Roy Cooper lifted the mask mandate for most indoor settings, with the exception of some settings like nursing homes, hospitals and schools. But some restaurant owners are pushing back on his decision, saying they’re not ready.
Caldwell County, NCNews-Topic

Cooper ends most pandemic restrictions

Gov. Roy Cooper rolled back emergency rules regarding masks, mass gatherings and social distancing Friday. The governor’s decision comes after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended Thursday that most indoor mask restrictions be lifted because of the growing number of people who have been vaccinated. In addition...
Public HealthWRAL

Cooper: Office-return advice coming as NC virus mandates end

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said Monday that his administration is acting prudently before recommending when and how state employees should return to their offices, after doing away with most COVID-19 face covering and capacity mandates last week. Speaking to reporters at a bill-signing ceremony, Cooper again...
Nash County, NCRocky Mount Telegram

Residents breathe easier after mask mandate lifted

Local reaction to Gov. Roy Cooper’s most recent executive order removing the mask mandate for North Carolinians in most situations was mostly favorable Friday, though not everyone plans to take full advantage of their newfound freedom. Cooper announced the new order Friday afternoon at a news conference, making it effective...
Public HealthWECT

Cooper: We are lifting capacity limits, most mask requirements

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Mandatory capacity and gathering limits, social distancing requirements and most mandatory mask requirements will be lifted in North Carolina, Governor Roy Cooper said Friday. “Effective immediately, we are lifting all mandatory capacity and gathering limits and social distancing requirements and most mandatory mask requirements. That means...
Public HealthThe Mountaineer

Cooper lifts COVID-19 mask mandate, social distancing requirement in most settings

(The Center Square) – North Carolinians no longer are required to wear masks or follow social distancing requirements in most instances, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Friday. Cooper’s announcement came one day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 safely can do most activities without wearing a mask or social distancing.