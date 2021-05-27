Cancel
Travel

IHG Signs With Mabany Edris to Open Holiday Inn New Assiut Asayla

Hotel Online
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIHG® Hotels & Resorts, one of the world’s leading hotel companies, has signed a Management Agreement with Mabany Edris, a well-known real estate owner and developer in Egypt, to open Holiday Inn New Assiut Asayla. The hotel was signed at a ceremony in Egypt in presence of Abdel Fattah Al-Assi, Assistant Minister of Tourism and Antiquities and Mohamad Anwar, Deputy Head of Urban Communities Authorities. IHG has a strong legacy in Egypt, having opened its first hotel in 1980s, and currently operates over 2000 rooms and have more than 800 rooms in the pipeline, across brands.

