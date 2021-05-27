IHG Signs With Mabany Edris to Open Holiday Inn New Assiut Asayla

Urgo Hotels & Resorts Canada and Devmont Construction announced the first dual-branded Hilton property in Québec, opened on June 7, 2021. The hotel includes the Homewood Suites by Hilton and Hilton Garden Inn brands. For its grand opening, several exclusive packages and promotions are available. The first is that guests are invited to reserve before June 13, 2021, and benefit from a night's stay for only $99, with free parking. The Hilton property is also offering two Hilton Honors promotions that are valid until November 7, 2021. Hilton Garden Inn is offering 1000 points per stay. Homewood Suites by Hilton is offering 5000 points for a minimum three night's stay.