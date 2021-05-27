Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Game 6 Projected Lineup: Hurricanes vs. Predators

NHL
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVanderbilt Health Projected Lineup: Arvidsson Misses Morning Skate, Looks Unlikely to Return. Win another home game and force a Game 7. That's the message for the Nashville Predators after they fell in overtime in Game 5 and were pushed to the brink of elimination. The home team has won every contest so far in the Round One series between Carolina and Nashville, with the Hurricanes claiming Games 1, 2 and 5 at PNC Arena and Nashville answering with victories in Games 3 and 4 at Bridgestone Arena.

www.nhl.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Duchene
Person
Juuse Saros
Person
Gary Bettman
Person
Jordan Staal
Person
Yakov Trenin
Person
Dante Fabbro
Person
Mathieu Olivier
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ct#He Got Game#Playoff Series#Home Game#Home Team#Double Ot#The Nashville Predators#Bridgestone Arena#Preds Round 1#Digital Preds Press#Predatores#National Hockey League#Pnc Arena#Digital Radio Content#Preds Ahead Of Game#Carolina Nick Cousins#Nashville Colton Sissons#Host Carolina#Bridgestone Recap#Vanderbilt Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Nashville Predator
NHL Teams
Carolina Hurricanes
News Break
NHL
News Break
Sports
News Break
Hockey
Related
NHLFrankfort Times

Hurricanes, Preds set to open first-round playoff series

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes have gone from being mired in a nearly decade-long playoff drought to a division champion armed with postseason experience and success. Their first-round playoff series against the Nashville Predators offers the chance to maintain that upward trajectory — or suffer the first significant...
NHLmyrtlebeachonline.com

In a season of coin flips, the important ones came up the Hurricanes’ way

It’s easy to get lost in the adversity the Carolina Hurricanes had to overcome, starting at the very beginning with a COVID outbreak and followed by a litany of injuries to key players even in this shortened season, to overlook just how many things went right. There was nothing assured...
NHLCharlotteObserver.com

How much does Stanley Cup playoff experience matter for the Carolina Hurricanes?

Carolina Hurricanes captain Jordan Staal has played 96 career Stanley Cup playoff games and won a Cup. Teuvo Teravainen has played half as many playoff games, but also has won a Cup. Then there’s Canes forward Steven Lorentz. When Carolina faces the Nashville Predators in the playoffs, Game 1 will...
NHLheraldsun.com

Hurricanes able to add more fans; PNC Arena playoff capacity now 12,000

In the space of a few days, the size of the crowd the Carolina Hurricanes will be able to host as the playoffs begin doubled. In a conference call with the NHL on Sunday, the league agreed to bump the capacity at PNC Arena from 11,000 to 12,000 for Monday’s Game 1 against the Nashville Predators, Hurricanes general manager Don Waddell confirmed.
NHLPosted by
The Associated Press

Predators visit the Hurricanes following shutout victory

Nashville Predators (31-23-2, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (36-12-8, first in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -186, Predators +158; over/under is 5. BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes host Nashville after the Predators shut out Carolina 5-0. Pekka Rinne earned the victory in the net for...
NHLNashville Post

Playoff Roundtable: Can the Predators upset the top-seeded Hurricanes?

Nashville Post sports reporter Michael Gallagher speaks with Penalty Box Radio's Justin Bradford and AP Radio's Jeremy K. Gower to preview the Nashville Predators' upcoming Stanley Cup Playoffs series against the Carolina Hurricanes. The Hurricanes petitioning the governor to add more fans to nullify Nashville's 'big advantage'. Will Juuse Saros...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Nashville Predators: Bold Predictions for the First Round against Hurricanes

It’s almost that time for some playoff hockey as the Nashville Predators‘ first round schedule against the Carolina Hurricanes has finally been released. The Predators will open up their series on Monday in Carolina, and we’re already getting into some bold predictions for this series. We know it’s going to take a near perfect series from the Predators to pull off the upset.
NHLtonyspicks.com

Nashville Predators vs Carolina Hurricanes 5/17/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Nashville Predators vs Carolina Hurricanes 5/17/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Nashville Predators will meet with the Carolina Hurricanes in NHL action in Pnc Arena, Raleigh, on Monday, May 17, 2021, at 8:00 PM (EDT). Nashville comes into this game with a 5-0 victory over Carolina in their previous game. The Predators have an overall record of 31-23-2 this season. The fact that the Hurricanes rested a large number of players in their most recent game could become a problem for Nashville. Nashville is 4th at 31-23 in the NL Central Division.
NHLYardbarker

Hurricanes’ Staal Worthy of Selke Trophy Consideration

If you pieced together all the things that have gone right for the Carolina Hurricanes this season, you could write a novel. Finishing atop their division and securing home-ice advantage until at least Round 3 of the playoffs, the Hurricanes have all engines running, and with that, plenty of individuals worthy of recognition.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Puck Prose’s 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs Predictions Roundtable

The 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs are upon us. It is time to rejoice because the greatest time of the year is finally here as the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs get underway following what was the strangest and most unique regular season in the long, rich history of the National Hockey League.
NHLWXII 12

Carolina Hurricanes tickets go on sale as PNC Arena expands capacity

RALEIGH, N.C. — Starting Sunday, fans can begin buying tickets to watch The Carolina Hurricanes begin their journey in the NHL playoffs, NBC affiliate WRALreports. PNC Arena will start selling general public tickets at noon. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. Seats...
NHLNHL

Preds Continue Playoff Preparations as Series with Hurricanes Draws Near

Nashville Set to Make Tough Lineup Decisions Against Carolina Starting Monday. As far as the Predators are concerned, they've already been skating with a playoff-level mentality for quite a while. That mindset served them well, as they fought to clinch a spot in the postseason for the seventh consecutive season,...
NHLNHL

Preds at Hurricanes, Round 1, Game 1: What You Need to Know

Nashville Begins 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs in Carolina as Predators Face Hurricanes for First Postseason Meeting. It's the most wonderful time of the year. The 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs have begun, and the Nashville Predators will start their postseason journey tonight in Carolina when they face the Hurricanes for Game 1 of their first-round series at PNC Arena.