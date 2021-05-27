Game 6 Projected Lineup: Hurricanes vs. Predators

Vanderbilt Health Projected Lineup: Arvidsson Misses Morning Skate, Looks Unlikely to Return. Win another home game and force a Game 7. That's the message for the Nashville Predators after they fell in overtime in Game 5 and were pushed to the brink of elimination. The home team has won every contest so far in the Round One series between Carolina and Nashville, with the Hurricanes claiming Games 1, 2 and 5 at PNC Arena and Nashville answering with victories in Games 3 and 4 at Bridgestone Arena.