Seekonk, MA

Joan L Rutter

reportertoday.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoan L Rutter, 89, of Seekonk, MA, passed away on Saturday, May 22, 2021. She was the beloved wife of husband Carlton G Rutter. Joan was born in New Bedford, MA, the daughter of the late Stanley J. Sieczkowski, Sr. and Angela (Pyteraf) Sieczkowski. Mrs. Rutter graduated from BMC Durfee High, class of 1949. She then earned her Nursing degree at The Truesdale Hospital School of Nursing, graduating as a Registered Nurse. In addition to being a devoted wife and mother she worked at a number of health care facilities eventually becoming head recovery room nurse at the Providence Lying-In Hospital.

