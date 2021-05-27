Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Director Amber Park Joins Believe Media For Global Representation

SHOOT Online
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDirector Amber Park has signed with Believe Media for content creation worldwide. Believe becomes the first production company to represent Park who has collaborated with brands such as Sony and Tatras, and directed music videos for artists Camila Cabello, Madison Beer and Ty Dolla $ign. Park’s latest piece is a short film for Apple Music celebrating Asian Pacific Heritage Month.

www.shootonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Camila Cabello
Person
Madison Beer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Creative Thinking#Creative Director#Digital Media#Music Producer#Film Producer#Digital Innovation#Media Company#Tatras#Asian#Believe Media#Director Amber Park#Representation#Artistic Innovation#Artists Camila Cabello#Brands#Amazing Collaborators#Content Creation#Filmmakers#Pacific#Music Videos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Apple Music
News Break
SONY
News Break
Movies
Related
Businessmartechseries.com

Jennifer Prince, Twitter’s Global VP and Head of Content Partnerships, to Join Versus Systems Board of Directors

Versus Systems Inc. announced the appointment of Ms. Jennifer Prince to its Board of Directors. As the Global VP and Head of Content Partnerships for Twitter, Jennifer is responsible for Twitter’s global content arm, working with the world’s most renowned and conversation-driving publishers and creators on their creative, distribution and monetization. She leads Twitter’s worldwide efforts engaging with media entities and individual creators across TV, film, music, sports, news, lifestyle, and gaming.
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

‘Brave’ Director Brenda Chapman Signs With Range Media Partners

EXCLUSIVE: Academy Award-winning filmmaker Brenda Chapman has signed with Range Media Partners. She most recently directed the live-action fantasy film, Come Away starring Angelina Jolie and David Oyelowo which premiered at Sundance in 2020 and was released later that winter. She was the first woman to ever direct an animated feature for a major studio with DreamWorks Animation’s The Prince of Egypt . She then went on to write and direct the Disney/Pixar film, Brave, which was inspired by her relationship with her daughter and became the first woman to ever win the Academy Award (BAFTA and Golden Globe) for Best Animated Feature. Earlier on in her career, Brenda served as head of story at Disney – the first woman to do so – for the classic animated film The Lion King, for which she won the Annie Award for Best Individual Achievement for Story Contribution in the Field of Animation. She worked on story for the Oscar-nominated animated Disney classic BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, THE LITTLE MERMAID, THE RESCUERS DOWN UNDER, THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME and FANTASIA 2000. Chapman helped launch DreamWorks Animation Studios in 1998, where her additional contributing credits include Chicken Run, Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas and Shrek. She joined Pixar Animation Studios in 2003, and during her tenure contributed to critically-acclaimed features including Cars, Ratatouille and Wall-E. Together with her husband Kevin Lima, Chapman is currently the co-CEO of ‘Twas Entertainment, which focuses on family entertainment.
Musicthemusicnetwork.com

Markell Casey joins Sony Music Australia as senior director of A&R

Sony Music Australia has announced that Markell Casey will join the company as senior director of A&R from June 8. Casey will join Sony’s Sydney office and will be responsible for signing and developing his own artist roster as well as furthering the careers of Sony Music Australia artists. Casey...
Celebritiesgoldderby.com

Theo Park interview: ‘Ted Lasso’ casting director

Auditioning for a role on “Ted Lasso’s” AFC Richmond squad required not only acting chops but some credible soccer — excuse us, football — skills as well. “They had to be really good actors and play football really well,” casting director Theo Park tells Gold Derby at our Meet the Experts: TV Casting Directors panel (watch the exclusive video interview above). “It was really exciting to see actors who I knew show me their amazing football skills.”
MoviesSHOOT Online

"SNL" Shorts Director Doron Max Hagay Joins The Directors Bureau For Ad Representation

Doron Max Hagay, comedy director and writer whose credits includes directing short films for Saturday Night Live for two seasons, has joined The Directors Bureau, marking his first representation in the commercialmaking space. Hagay’s astute observational comedy unites quirky performance with a subtle undercurrent of emotional candor and pop-culture sensibility.
Jobsanishinabeknews.ca

Assistant Director, Media Buying, Performance and Optimization

Assistant Director, Media Buying, Performance and Optimization. Are you a leader who can collaborate and deliver concrete results for complex, interesting problems? If you have a diverse skill set, can balance many responsibilities and want to work in an exciting, fast-paced environment, then look no further! The Marketing and Digital Strategy (MADS) branch in Cabinet Office Communications is looking for a savvy, strategic communications specialist with experience in media buying, marketing operations, marketing campaign performance, optimization and data analytics to join our team as an Assistant Director in the Media Buying, Performance and Optimization (MBPO) unit.
Businessmarketingweek.com

Channel 4 hires Eurostar’s Amber Kirby as marketing director

Channel 4 has poached Eurostar’s Amber Kirby to become its marketing director, reporting into chief marketing officer Zaid Al-Qassab. Based in Channel 4’s national HQ in Leeds, Kirby will lead the marketing division and take responsibility for delivering brand strategy across the broadcaster’s network of channels, as well as all marketing campaigns.
BusinessSHOOT Online

Robyn Tenenbaum Joins BSSP As Creative Director

Butler, Shine, Stern and Partners (BSSP) has hired Robyn Tenenbaum to serve as creative director. Tenenbaum will lead the agency ensemble working with Blue Shield of California (BSC) in developing impactful work for the healthcare provider. Based in Portland, Ore., Tenenbaum will report to group creative directors Sinan Dagli and Nicole McDonagh and serve on the creative leadership team.
BusinessRadio Online

Pillar Media Welcomes Isha Arora as Promotions Director

Pillar Media welcomes Isha Arora to the team as Promotions Director for WAWZ (STAR 99.1)/NY-NJ and WAKW (STAR 93.3)/Cincinnati, beginning Monday, June 14. Isha will report to WAWZ Director of Programming, Matt Stockman. Her role will include creating promotional and marketing opportunities for both STAR 99.1 in New York-New Jersey and STAR 93.3 in Cincinnati.
Businessprunderground.com

Miguel Nodarse has joined the HS Brands Global team as Director of North American Operations

HS Brands is pleased to announce that Miguel Nodarse has joined the team as Director of North American Operations. Miguel brings over twenty-five years of hospitality experience to HS Brands. With a diverse hospitality background working in some of Las Vegas’ most recognized resorts, Miguel has a proven track-record of operational growth, cultural development, enforcing standards and maximizing profits.
Moviescampaignbriefasia.com

Director Nicholas Lam joins electriclimefilms

Electriclimefilms has added Los Angeles-based director Nicholas Lam to their roster. Originally from Hawaii and Hong Kong, Lam has been making films since high school. A video he made during senior year won a University of Hawaii film competition and aired on local television for months, which led to him receiving offers from USC and NYU film schools.
Technologymartechseries.com

Sophi.io Wins Two INMA Global Media Awards

Sophi.io, The Globe and Mail’s artificial intelligence-powered optimization and prediction platform, was announced as a winner of the International News Media Association (INMA) Global Media Awards in two categories, Best Use of Data to Automate or Personalize, and Best in Show for North America. “The INMA Global Media Awards focus...
CelebritiesWho What Wear

Yara Shahidi Points Out "Precisely What's Lacking" in Media Representation

Cartier doesn't just say it supports women; the iconic brand puts its money where its mouth is. Since 2006, the Cartier Women's Initiative has awarded over $3 million to female entrepreneurs and their businesses. For 2021, Cartier assembled a top-notch lineup for a three-day digital summit this week, culminating in the announcement of this year's eight laureates.
Boston, MAemerson.edu

AAPI Heritage Month: The Price of Lack of Representation in Media

Earlier this month, Leading Asian Americans to Unite for Change (LAAUNCH) released a report that found 42 percent of Americans are unable to name a single prominent Asian American. Nearly 80 percent of Asian Americans surveyed by LAAUNCH said they “do not feel respected and are discriminated against in the U.S.”
BusinessLaw.com

Miami Fashion Lawyer Joins Reed Smith's Entertainment and Media Group

Former co-chair of Cozen O’Connor’s retail industry group Danielle Garno has joined Reed Smith’s entertainment and media industry group as a partner, the latter firm reported in May. Garno has represented top fashion brands including Cartier, Burberry, and H&M, advising multinational brands and startups on intellectual property matters, employment, and...
BusinessThe Beat

Spencer Simpson joins DC as Director of Sales

On Friday Spencer Simpson announced it was his last day as sales director at Boom Studios. Today he announced his new home: DC Comics, where he’ll be the new Director of Sales. Simpson was at Boom for three years, where he oversaw their sales, including bookstore distribution. Prior to that,...
Businessmartechseries.com

Global Business Development Executive Michael M. Straubel Joins Fintech CCM And CXM Leader O’Neil Digital Solutions As Managing Director f Global Partnerships

O’Neil Digital Solutions, the leader in Customer Communications Management (CCM) and Customer Experience Management (CXM), today announced the appointment of global fintech and business development executive, Michael M. Straubel, in the newly created role of Managing Director of Global Partnerships. This new hire further reinforces the organization’s commitment to cutting-edge CCM and CXM SaaS solutions designed for the financial services industry.
New York City, NYdcvelocity.com

Jeremy Haycock Joins NYSHEX as Managing Director for Europe

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – June 8, 2021 – The New York Shipping Exchange (NYSHEX), a digital container shipping platform championing contract compliance, announces today that Jeremy Haycock joins the company as Managing Director for Europe to establish operations on the continent. The Europe office, which will be based in the UK, will be launched the second half of 2021.