A cellphone charger left on a bed is blamed for a Friday evening fire that damaged a home in the western part of Danville. It was shortly after 8 p.m. when the Danville Fire Department received the call to respond to 139 Longview Ave. When firefighters arrived, they found flames and smoke coming from the front windows of the ranch-style home, a news release reported. Smoke also was billowing from eaves all the way around the house.