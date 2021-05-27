Musings on God

We canines don’t often think, write or bark about God and religion. We especially avoid religion since we’ve seen how destructive disagreements over it can be. Some of you humans even fight wars about it and judge others because of it. That doesn’t seem good to me since I think that people are entitled to believe what they want, as long as they don’t hurt anyone. We dogs know this already and so don’t fight over our beliefs. Maybe an occasional tiff over a high-value bone or something, but besides that, I think that we do a pretty good job of all getting along. We’re good at accommodating one another despite the different breeds, colors, and backgrounds that we all have.