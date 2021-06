In Wisconsin, more than 640,000 people are enrolled in Medicare, the federal health insurance plan. Medicare is broken down into four parts, which are lettered A through D. Medicare Part A, which covers hospital insurance, can cost as much as $471 a month. Medicare Part B, which covers doctor’s office visits and home healthcare, can run as much as $148 a month. Medicare Part C, also known as Medicare Advantage, is a Medicare plan offered by private health insurance companies. Currently, Wisconsin residents can choose from one of 72 different Medicare Advantage Plans, depending on which county they live in. Read on if you want to find out more about your Medicare options in Wisconsin.