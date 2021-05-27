Seattle street parking rates set to increase in June as business districts rebound from virus
Seattle drivers might notice an increase in their parking bills starting next week. The Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) announced this week that it will increase parking rates in several neighborhoods across the city to improve customer access to local businesses, with the hikes starting June 1. The department is set to review the street parking rates on a quarterly basis as business activity in the city bounces back from pandemic lows, and also increased the rates earlier in February.www.seattlepi.com