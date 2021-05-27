Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

Seattle street parking rates set to increase in June as business districts rebound from virus

By Callie Craighead
seattlepi.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeattle drivers might notice an increase in their parking bills starting next week. The Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) announced this week that it will increase parking rates in several neighborhoods across the city to improve customer access to local businesses, with the hikes starting June 1. The department is set to review the street parking rates on a quarterly basis as business activity in the city bounces back from pandemic lows, and also increased the rates earlier in February.

www.seattlepi.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Traffic
Seattle, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Street Parking#Parking Spaces#Business Districts#Business Rates#Increased Demand#Sdot#The West Seattle Junction#University District#First Hill#On Street Parking Rates#Seattle Drivers#Paid Parking#Downtown#Property Taxes#Businesses#Columbia City#Business Activity#Turnover#January#Restaurants
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Related
Seattle, WAtheurbanist.org

Lake City on the Rise with Hundreds of Apartments

Long predominantly flanked by auto dealerships and auto shops, parking lots, and single-family homes, Lake City Way is seeing an influx of multifamily development. This corridor links the Lake City hub urban village with Roosevelt and Seattle’s northeastern suburbs. Upzoned in 2019 when Mandatory Housing Affordability (MHA) went citywide save for single-family zones, the City now allows the vast majority of the corridor to develop taller residential and commercial buildings.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Schmitz Park Boulevard Restoration Begins

Seattle Parks and Recreation is happy to announce that the first of five Olmsted restoration sites, Schmitz Park Boulevard, is moving into construction. The Seattle Conservation Corps will work with Seattle Parks and Recreation’s carpentry, concrete, and metal shops to create a permanent pathway up the hill at SW Stevens St. and 52nd to 58th Ave. SW near the park entrance closest to the Alki Community Center. This project will include a stairway and habitat restoration. The project construction will begin in mid-May and be completed by the end of the summer.
Seattle, WAThe Stranger

It Cost the City $14,000 to Remove SPD’s East Precinct Fortress

Let’s just say, hypothetically, that you built a giant concrete wall around your home, blocking multiple lanes of traffic and sidewalks and a bike lane. And then, after admiring it for about a year, you decided that you’d like to have it removed, please. What would it cost to hire someone to take it away?
King County, WAwhitecenternow.com

White Center Schools

Monday, May 17th, 2021 Posted in King County, Metro, White Center news | No Comments ». During his State of the County speech last week, County Executive Dow Constantine announced plans for "groundbreaking" in White Center this week as the RapidRide H Line gets closer to ... Read more..
Seattle, WAwhitecenternow.com

RapidRide H Line ‘groundbreaking’ tomorrow in White Center

During his State of the County speech last week, County Executive Dow Constantine announced plans for “groundbreaking” in White Center this week as the RapidRide H Line gets closer to launching. Work to prepare for the Route 120 conversion has already been under way on much of the West Seattle section of the route for almost a year – repaving and utilities. Today, details of this week’s event have been announced – 9:30 am Tuesday at Steve Cox Memorial Park. We’ll of course be there to cover it. P.S. Launch date for the new RapidRide has been pushed back three times but is currently set for next year.
Seattle, WAEater

15 Great Places to Eat in the Central District

Like much of Seattle, the Central District faces tensions between its past and the rapid influx of new development. But this neighborhood’s diverse influences continue to carve out footholds, particularly in the food and drink scene. Whether diners are seeking Ethiopian cuisine, barbecue, Vietnamese fare, “Seattle soul food,” or outstanding pastries, the Central District has them covered. Here are some of the best places to eat, listed from north to south.
Seattle, WAwedgwoodinseattlehistory.com

Sand Point Way NE: Stores and Stations at NE 97th Street

The establishment of the Naval Air Station at Sand Point in the 1920s caused Sand Point Way NE to become an arterial street. Even though the naval base grew slowly at first, its presence caused northeast Seattle to hope for economic benefits of jobs at the base and commercial growth nearby.
King County, WAtheorcasonian.com

King Co. has $9B plan to save salmon habitat for our orca

It doesn’t look like much, this ditch by the side of the road. But to King County’s culvert hunters, this isn’t a throwaway landscape. Kat Krohn, an engineer and fish passage specialist for King County, chopped right into a fierce bramble of blackberries and got into the ditch as traffic roared by on a busy thoroughfare in Lake Forest Park. Here, Lyon Creek flows through Lake Forest Park before draining into the northwest corner of Lake Washington, crossing in culverts under roads and even private driveways all along the way.
King County, WASeattle Times

King County’s culvert hunters — and a $9 billion plan to save salmon habitat

It doesn’t look like much, this ditch by the side of the road. But to King County’s culvert hunters, this isn’t a throwaway landscape. Kat Krohn, an engineer and fish passage specialist for King County, chopped right into a fierce bramble of blackberries and got into the ditch as traffic roared by on a busy thoroughfare in Lake Forest Park. Here, Lyon Creek flows through Lake Forest Park before draining into the northwest corner of Lake Washington, crossing in culverts under roads and even private driveways all along the way.
Kent, WAauburnexaminer.com

Kent, Renton, and Seattle Southside Chambers host 2021 PNW Economic Equity Summit

The second annual PNW Economic Equity Summit, produced in partnership with the Kent Chamber, Renton Chamber, and Seattle Southside Chamber, aims to gather regional business leaders, policymakers, and the community together to find real solutions to the challenges our community faces; specifically the economic inequities and systemic racism in housing, healthcare, and policy in the Pacific Northwest.
Washington StateTri-City Herald

Franklin County new COVID rate dips below WA state reopening level

Franklin County residents should be able to breathe a little easier as the rate of new COVID cases dipped below a key statistic. The county had 193 new cases per 100,000 people over the two weeks ending on May 10. That puts it below one of the statistics Washington state uses to determine if the county should change phases.