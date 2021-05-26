newsbreak-logo
Violent Crimes

How Police Reports Became Bulletproof

NPR
 3 days ago

Man dies after medical incident during police interaction. That's how the Minneapolis police first described George Floyd's murder. The statement didn't mention that an officer held his knee on George Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes. It did mention that Floyd physically resisted officers. Former officer Derek Chauvin's defense team leaned on that detail during the murder trial. For decades, journalists have treated official police reports and statements as trusted primary sources. And now, some are questioning their reliability and objectivity as part of the reckoning spurred by George Floyd's murder. Phillip Atiba Goff is co-founder and CEO of the Center for Policing Equity, and he's a professor of African American studies and psychology at Yale University.

